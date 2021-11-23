A responsible medical supervision is undoubtedly the most powerful weapon at our disposal to intervene promptly on possible future diseases. Among the many examples, we had already pointed out that to prevent colon cancer we should not ignore this simple gesture after the age of 50.

But together with clinical control it would be advisable to move towards life choices that could help us keep our body strong.





This is the case of a healthy and varied diet, which excludes excesses of fats and alcohol and which provides a good supply of vegetable proteins and fibers. During the reading we will talk about a winning mix of 2 types of foods that could prove to be great health allies.

Few combine these 2 foods but they could regulate cholesterol and prevent some cancers

The subject of the article are legumes (chickpeas, broad beans, lentils, beans) and whole grains (wheat, barley, spelled, brown rice). If combined in the right way, perhaps seasoned with the right amount of extra virgin olive oil, they not only satiate quickly but would be a great resource for health.

The research, published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, would confirm that the nutrients of cereals and legumes, if properly combined, can give rise to great benefits. But let’s see specifically what it is.

Little great allies of health

Lignin, cellulose, pectins are the polysaccharides that make up dietary fibers and these are the sources of health that legumes and cereals boast. The soluble fiber contained in these foods would help reduce the absorption of sugars, fats and cholesterol, helping to control bad LDL cholesterol. The insoluble ones, on the other hand, would favor food transit by regulating the functionality of the intestine.

Cancer prevention

Following a review of 13 different studies, the British Nutrition Foundation would comment on the potential benefits of fiber. Following the lifestyle and habits of different groups of people, it would appear that for every 7 grams of fiber, we could achieve an 8% reduction in the risk of developing colon cancer. It would seem, however, that by limiting the field of analysis to rectal cancer only, the risk could be lowered by up to 20%.

Of course, as mentioned in the beginning, without a correct lifestyle, legumes and cereals will not be enough to fully protect us against diseases such as those exposed.

Therefore, it is always advisable to exercise, eliminate smoking and alcohol and, in any case, prepare your meal plan with a competent doctor.

