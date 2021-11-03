few devices available, buy Christmas gifts now

The period that the technology industry has been going through for months now has no precedent in history. Smartphones, computers, but also cars and any other industry that uses one or more chips faces one crisis that it had probably never seemed as hard and lasting as it is now.









If at first it was thought that companies with extremely strong bargaining power like Apple could suffer less the chip crisis, in recent weeks it has become clear that the road to the iPhone 13 it was decidedly uphill. In the most delicate period of the year, however: the one on which all companies focus most to end the year with a flourish with accounts that “smile”, that is, the one before Christmas. Apple has extended the useful period to carry out the made, by the canons 14 days as of January 20, 2022 for all items purchased from now until December 25th, but hurry up so as not to be left with an empty cart.

Apple’s admission

The message that has been standing out for a few days at the top of the Apple portal is emblematic. La Mela hardly resorts to such messages, but to avoid that its customers remain dry-mouthed without even a warning, here is the string placed well on display on the upper part of the virtual store of the Apple:

“Do in advance your Christmas shopping so you don’t miss out on the perfect gift “. It’s a “alarm“very mild, exactly as one would expect from the Cupertino company, which nevertheless appears very clear to those who know the suffering of the technology industry.

It is useless to go around it: there are no chips, and the industry is in crisis. Until a few months ago it seemed that Apple could resist better than the others, and that the iPhone 13 were therefore more available than the Android competition. The facts show that Apple is also in a tight spot, and that the availability of the iPhone 13 is already a big issue a month and a half before Christmas.

So here at Apple the alarm went off, with a message that between the lines suggests to buy as long as there is still some iPhone 13 in stock.

iPhone 13, better buy it now

The question is simple: the market is governed by the law of supply and demand. There request of technological objects, and the iPhone is among the most coveted if not the most coveted, like every year it is destined to grow as the Christmas shopping period approaches, while the offer it is probably there lowest ever due to the industry’s well-known problems in component procurement.

In other words, the situation it will not improve, so if you want an iPhone 13 it is better to buy it now because not only will the price not drop, but you also risk not finding one even at full price. In short, in times of chip crisis, forget the rules of the past few years, that is, a little waiting brings down the price. Here are the iPhone 13 that, at the moment (and could change in a very short time) have the greater availability on Amazon and the times of delivery Shorter.

