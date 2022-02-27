Few fans in the National Stadium; Motagua fans turn their backs on Diego Vázquez!

2022-02-27

Welcome to the minute by minute of Motagua vs Platense!

3:43 PM – Few fans at the National Stadium. The fans of the blue cyclone turned their backs on Diego Vázquez.

3:20 PM – Platense Alignment: Rafa Zuniga; Federico Maya, André Orellana, Marcos Martínez, Elder Ramos; Jorge Cardona, Héctor Aranda, Ilce Barahona, José Montoya; Yasser Santos and Byron Rodriguez. 3:20 PM – Motagua Lineup: Marlon Licona; Wesly Decas, Denil Maldonado, Cristopher Melendez, Marcelo Santos; Jonathan Núñez, Juan Delgado, Jessé Moncada, Carlos Mejía; Angel Tejeda and Franco Olego.

3:18 PM – Very little public outside and inside the National Stadium. The blue people turn their backs on Diego Vázquez. 2:55 PM – The fans begin to enter the capital stadium to witness the Motagua-Platense duel. Little public, yes.

2:33 PM – Diego Vázquez will arrive, for the first time, separately at the National Stadium for a Motagua match.

2:20 PM – The Motagua bar prepares some surprise blankets for the game against the Selacians. 2:14 PM – The assistants Javier Núñez and Ninrol Medina arrive at the capital stadium, they do so before Diego.

2:10 PM – Welcome to the minute by minute of Motagua vs Platense from the National Stadium. Today is Diego Vázquez’s farewell. THE PREVIOUS: This day ends the most successful cycle in the history of the Motagua. Diego Vazquez He says goodbye to his fans, the ones who praised him so much but in the end ended up criticizing him and ultimately forcing his dismissal. SEE MORE: Table of positions of the National League of Honduras The story of Diego Vazquez and Motagua comes to an end for today, where it surely leaves the doors open. At 4:00 p.m. before the Platense the Argentine will direct his last game with the blues. Paradoxically, it will do so on the club’s return to National Stadium, where he had not been able to play due to issues on the court that was not in good condition after the inauguration of the president Ximara Castro.