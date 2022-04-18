Few general practitioners still The Region assures: “Announcement in June”

At the last one there were 14, now a new one – “Usually the number on the second attempt is double” and it means that there could be 30 white coats

Como

There is no family doctors, but by June the hope is that about thirty new white coats will show up.

In our province 89 out of about 300 clinics are empty, the latest call for new general practitioners received only 14 applications. In a month and a half the terms of the call will be reopened and doctors from outside the region and newly specialized graduates who did not have time to submit the application in March will also be able to apply.

“The number of doctors who presents themselves to the second call, at least so it has happened in the past, is generally double compared to the first call – they point out from the regional Welfare Department -. The first call for general practitioners is attended by those in the ranking, then the terms are reopened and external and new graduates can also participate “.

So the hope is that after the first 14 applications, about 30 more applications will arrive. Thus the missing doctors from 89 could drop to 45. The relationship between doctor and patient would become a little more balanced. In our province by now many doctors have exceeded the ceiling, from 1,300 assisted it has already gone to an average of 1,500 patients for each doctor. But the ceiling in recent years has gradually risen to 1,800, even up to 2,000. There are cases in the province of doctors who are managing, albeit temporarily, as many as 4 thousand patients to make up for colleagues who are sick or who have chosen other jobs.

A fact certainly due to some resignations: there are in fact doctors who say they are tired and under pressure and who prefer to leave the profession and find other jobs in the world of health. But the shortage of doctors is due in particular to the many retirements, the white coats of Como have a high average age, not far from the limit of 70 years beyond which retirement is triggered. There are several doctors in the city and in the province who will retire this year, thus creating new holes in the clinics. With the problem destined, therefore, to worsen.

It is very difficult for our system to be able to replace the spills quickly. There is a lack of young graduates, in recent years the due planning has not been done at central level. The difficulty is also given by the fact that, under the national contract, family doctors, freelancers, must give short-term notice before leaving their post. And in order not to lose clients, and therefore reimbursements, they usually leave a rather narrow window of time.

The regional health reform remains on the horizon and is under construction and implementation. The community houses, formally already open for example in via Napoleona, also intend to welcome groups of family doctors to assist with chronic conditions, act as filters and concentrate forces.

Negotiations are underway between the parties to understand the exact functions and working relationships and how to operate, but there are several issues still to be resolved.

