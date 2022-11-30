Few in the US know or pay attention to their nutritional guide

More than a decade after the United States Department of Agriculture stopped recommending the long-standing and well-known food pyramid, few Americans have heard of MyPlate, a plate-shaped logo emphasizing that fruits and vegetables they should make up half of all meals.

Only about 25% of American adults are aware of the guide, which was launched in 2011 by President Barack Obama’s administration to encourage Americans to eat healthy foods, but a government study released Tuesday by the National Center for Health Statistics found that less than 10% have tried to follow these guidelines.

Those numbers for 2017-2020 showed only a slight improvement over a similar survey conducted a few years earlier.

That means the Obama administration’s program, which costs about $3 million a year, has a ways to go, even though diet-related diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease have continued to rise. cardiac.

“Currently, this is the primary educational tool for communicating the guidelines to Americans,” said the study’s lead author, Edwina Wambogo, a nutrition epidemiologist with the agency. “MyPlate should be a little better.”

The results are no surprise, said Marion Nestle, an expert on food policy.

“Why would anyone expect otherwise?” he wrote in an email. “MyPlate never came with an education campaign and it’s already outdated. It only deals with healthy foods, says nothing about unhealthy foods, and is so far removed from what Americans actually eat that it seems unfeasible.”

A senior USDA official said the agency’s fiscal year 2023 budget bill seeks an increase of between $3 million and $10 million a year to bolster the MyPlate campaign, by broadening its reach and making recipes and other materials more culturally relevant.

“We absolutely want to make sure that MyPlate and other critical tools are in the hands of more people,” said Stacy Dean, deputy assistant secretary for food, nutrition and consumer services.

The new study found that people who rated their diet as excellent, very good or good were much more likely to have heard of MyPlate than those who said their diet was fair or poor. Of those who had heard of the guide, about a third tried to follow it, according to the study.

MyPlate was introduced in 2011 with the support of then-First Lady Michelle Obama, who focused on healthy eating and exercise.

The guide features a food plate with four colored sections—fruits, vegetables, grains, and protein—and a smaller outer circle for dairy products, such as low-fat milk or yogurt. Americans were encouraged to make half their meals fruits and vegetables and the guide was promoted as a quick and easy access format.

However, MyPlate left out crucial details, stressed Dr. Vijaya Surampudi, a nutrition specialist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“It doesn’t differentiate between starchy vegetables and non-starchy vegetables,” he added. “It would appear that there are no fats there.”

The nutrition guide also doesn’t acknowledge that vegetables, grains and dairy products also contain protein, Nestle added.

MyPlate replaced the USDA food pyramid, which was in use from 1992 to 2011. Though highly regarded by generations of students, nutritionists criticized it for promoting too many carbohydrates from grains and reducing fat intake.

“It was not the best set of recommendations in many respects,” added Surampudi. “Our diabetes rates did not go down. Our obesity rates did not go down. They went up”.

The new study asked to investigate why some groups are less likely to know about and follow government guidelines, and how best to reach and persuade people with poor diets.

However, that is complicated, Surampudi admitted. In general, people now know to eat more fruits and vegetables, but beyond that, the message becomes mixed.

“The moment something gets a little confusing, people shut down,” he lamented.

___

The Associated Press receives support for its health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.