Few people know about these delicious legumes which would help improve heart health by strengthening bones and teeth

Asian cuisine is now beginning to depopulate also in our Peninsula. For this reason, we should be informed about the ingredients it brings to the table, because some are truly beneficial. Today we make an example in this regard. In fact, few people know about these delicious legumes that would help improve heart health by strengthening bones and teeth. Let’s see together what it is and for what reasons it could be beneficial for our health.

We are talking about edamame, the typical “beans” of Asian origin, often found in Japanese restaurants. These are a good source of protein and can easily be used within vegan or vegetarian diets. They also have many other benefits. In fact, in addition to the good fiber content that promotes intestinal functioning, they also contain vitamins. Let’s talk about B9 and C. The former is essential for women during pregnancy and could prevent deformities or other types of problems in the fetus. Instead the second is useful to reduce the duration of flu episodes and to raise the immune defenses. It is in fact very important: apathy, weakening and muscle pain could be due to the lack of this precious vitamin.

Finally, they are rich in mineral salts. First of all, they have a high potassium content, which is useful for the well-being of the heart and the cardiovascular system. Then there are also a good amount of calcium and phosphorus, which could be good for our skeleton and our teeth.

The possible contraindications for the consumption of this food

However, attention must be paid to the cooking method. We have already seen some cases where this could avert the danger of toxicity. For example, eating this beloved legume can cause damage, we explain when and why. The same goes for edamame. In fact it is absolutely not recommended to eat it raw. They contain a substance that induces stomach problems and could lead to nausea and vomiting. To avoid these unpleasant situations it is necessary to boil for at least twenty minutes. Being a derivative of soy, it must be taken into account that it can trigger allergies. In fact, before consuming this food it is better to talk to your GP to be sure that it does not negatively affect our state of health.

