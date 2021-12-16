Few people know about this new drug which would lower even hereditary bad cholesterol more than statins

High cholesterol affects a large part of Italians, forcing them to a life marked by the anxiety of controls. There are two main alternatives to combat high cholesterol (and often concomitant). The first is to follow a healthy diet and have an active life, the second is to seek medical treatment. In the second case, the most used drugs to fight bad cholesterol are statins. But not all of these drugs are functional and some people can’t even take them. There seems to be a new alternative. Few people know of this new drug which would lower even hereditary bad cholesterol more than statins with one or two monthly intakes. The first to break the news was AIFA, which talks about the positive results of the trials and the advantages of this new drug.

Repatha is a new drug that would reduce bad cholesterol levels in the blood even in people who don’t respond positively to statins. To recommend its use is the European Medicines Agency, while AIFA (Italian Medicines Agency) highlights its advantages.





Repatha is properly a monoclonal antibody, the first indicated to treat hypercholesterolemia in patients who do not respond to other therapies. Its function is to block a protein (PCSK9), which is responsible for the accumulation of bad cholesterol in the blood.

Repatha would be recommended above all to defeat high cholesterol of family origin, often the most difficult to break down. The application is foreseen through subcutaneous injection, which should be done once every two weeks or even once a month. Scholars have proven its effectiveness in eleven different studies, on patients with hereditary and non-hereditary hypercholesterolemia. The drug lowered bad cholesterol in both cases.

How to take this new medicine to increase its effects

AIFA says Repatha can also be used together with statins, if allowed by the doctor and where statins affect the patient. A further advice is to combine the action of the drug with a healthy diet and an active life, which remain essential factors in the fight against bad cholesterol.

The world of science, however, seems to agree on the use of this new drug. The only still unknown value is what (and if there is) the positive impact of Repatha on the death rate from cardiovascular disease. The data on cholesterol levels give hope, science awaits confirmation.

