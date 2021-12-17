Few people know, but eating these foods for breakfast could help strengthen your defenses against the flu and cold

Breakfast, as constantly underlined by experts, is the most important meal of the day.

In fact, we have already explained that the bad habit of skipping it would affect both the functioning of the brain and the heart system.





Not only is it good to respect this very important morning appointment, but also to baste it in the best possible way to give our body an edge.

Well, few people know, but eating these foods for breakfast would help strengthen the defenses against flu and cold.

In fact, the winter season, in addition to delighting us with the first snowfalls, the long-awaited holidays and the beloved Christmas, does not fail to serve us boring ailments.

Proper nutrition and seasonal ailments

To avoid this risk, we generally rely on supplements, when in reality a few more tricks at the table would be enough to stock up on immunonutrients.

The first indication is to follow a varied and balanced diet, according to seasonality and naturally rich in fruit and vegetables.

In this way, it will be easier to fill up with vitamins and minerals, essential for the health of the immune system.

Zinc, a precious ally of the immune system

Among these, zinc stands out, which, as reported by Humanitas, would be able to increase T lymphocytes, reducing the severity and duration of infections.

This mineral is present in many foods, including wheat germ which is nothing more than a part of the wheat kernel.

During the refining process, however, it is removed, so we find no trace of it in 00 flour, widely used in the production of bread or biscuits.

How to do it then? The solution is simpler than expected: just choose whole or semi-whole grains, being careful to always check the wording on the label.

Therefore, starting the day with milk and cereals is a good way to assimilate zinc and support the immune system.

Foods rich in zinc

This mineral, however, can also be found in other foods that should never be missing in our diet.

We find it, in fact, also in walnuts and cashews, excellent for a mid-morning snack or to be integrated into the breakfast itself.

The precious zinc is also contained in meat, eggs, liver and oysters are very rich.

Advice

Having discovered the importance of this mineral and the friendly foods, let us remember, however, that, as always, it is better not to overdo it. The contraindications deriving from an excess of zinc range from gastrointestinal problems to the compromise of the immune defenses themselves.