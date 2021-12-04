Vitamins play a fundamental role in our body. Their function is vital for the normal functioning and survival of the organism. The term vitamin is made up of the words life and amine. Life because they are indispensable for the life of the human being. Amine because they were thought to be derived from amines. The Polish scientist Kazimierz Funk was the first to name these small organic compounds after the vitamin.

Almost all of us know Vitamin A, Vitamin B, Vitamin C, Vitamin D and perhaps more or less everything we know the benefits of each. But there is a vitamin that hardly anyone knows and which is very important for some organs of our heart. This is contained in particular foods.

The primary source of vitamins are food and fruit is very rich in them. For example peaches, plums, apricots and melon, are rich in vitamins A and D which favor the production of melanin. Vitamins B1 and B2 and vitamin E are great allies for the skin. We talk about the foods that contain them in the article: “Smooth and tanned skin with these allies rich in vitamins, antioxidants and omega 3”.

One of the lesser known vitamins is vitamin Q. Most probably have never heard of it, despite its importance for the body. Probably because this vitamin is generally called coenzyme Q. This molecule is very similar to vitamin E and vitamin K and belongs to the category of fat-soluble vitamins.

But what is the role of vitamin Q and why is it so important? The two fundamental functions of this molecule are the antioxidant power and the function of transferring energy from the cells. Vitamin Q is present in the cells of the heart, liver, kidneys and pancreas. It is so important that it is also produced by the body but with age this production decreases.

Few people know of this very special vitamin and yet its deficiency could lead to risks to the heart and respiratory diseases. In fact, vitamin Q deficiency can lead to cardiovascular diseases as well as fatigue and breathing difficulties. This is why it becomes essential to integrate the body’s production with some foods that have it in abundance. Vitamin Q is present in all meats, such as chicken, beef, pork and in the liver. Some fish contain them in large quantities such as tuna, salmon, sardines and mackerel. Seafood is also rich in vitamin Q.

