Cardiovascular diseases still represent the leading cause of mortality and disability in Italy today. Diseases such as heart attack, angina pectoris and stroke are part of this group.

The major risk factors that can cause these problems are divided into “modifiable” and “non-modifiable”. The non-modifiable risk factors are age, familiarity and gender, while the other factors concern vices such as alcohol, smoking and bad lifestyle habits. Improper nutrition is also a risk factor, in fact we remember these 3 foods to avoid to prevent strokes and heart attacks.





Another factor that could increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes is the abuse of certain medicines. As the Veronesi Foundation reports, excessive consumption of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs can pose risks to the heart. In particular, however, there is a medicine, also widely used in autumn and winter, which could increase this risk. Here’s what drug it is.

Few people know that a very common drug could have extremely dangerous effects

NSAIDs are non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and are among the most used by Italians. These drugs are used to treat headaches, joint pain, menstrual pain and, in fact, they are very common.

Not only young and middle-aged people, but also many elderly people make a lot of use of NSAIDs. The problem is that chronic consumption of these medicines can lead to an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes.

In particular, of all NSAIDs, diclofenac is the one that would expose you to a higher risk of stroke and heart attack.

This is demonstrated by a study published by researchers at Aarhus University Hospital. This would underline how diclofenac, if used in the long term, would expose you to a greater risk of cardiovascular problems. Despite these studies, however, few know that a very common drug could have extremely dangerous effects.

Use them only in cases where it is strictly necessary

As reported by the Veronesi Foundation website, NSAIDs, therefore, would not be appropriate for treating chronic pain. These drugs, in fact, would be suitable only to be used for short periods of time and with low dosages, carefully following the advice of your doctor.

Although NSAIDs are excellent in some cases, experts point out that, for patients at cardiovascular risk, these should be replaced with aspirinets or statins.

We remind you that the above information does not replace the opinion of a specialist. Always contact our doctor for all information regarding our health.

Deepening

Revealed the warning signal that our body would send us 30 days before the heart attack.