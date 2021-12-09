When it comes to drugs it is always of fundamental importance to pay close attention because if, on the one hand, it is true that they can help us when we are sick, on the other hand they could be harmful. It is not just about the side effects, but more serious complications.

Heart attack is the cardiovascular problem par excellence and is the most feared of all. In Italy alone it affects about 100,000 people and consists of a blockage of blood flow due to the obstruction of the coronary arteries towards the heart. Since there is no oxygen transported, the part of the heart “dies”.

Heart attack is caused by several factors including hypertension, i.e. when blood pressure is higher than normal, and arteriosclerosis, i.e. a structural deformation of the arteries caused by an excessive amount of cholesterol. Other risk factors are family history, obesity, diabetes and smoking. Perhaps few know, however, that bad cholesterol and triglycerides would drop thanks to this common vitamin that would prevent arteriosclerosis.

We focus on hypertension as it would be the main cause of heart attack. Several factors may be causing the blood pressure to rise, including certain medications. Few people know that abusing these very common drugs we have at home could risk a heart attack.

What the ISS claims

The National Institute of Health claims that pain relieving drugs, also called analgesics, are drugs that help patients relieve pain and act on the nervous system when the pain is caused by the nerves.

Sometimes we take them even without a doctor’s prescription and when we are unwell, such as for a headache, back pain, toothache, we open the drug drawer, take a glass of water and throw it down.

Unfortunately, the use of these drugs is absolutely contraindicated, because you should first consult your doctor. In any case, the most common drugs are paracetamol, ibuprofen, aspirin and so on. They were also produced in the soluble or effervescent version. And it is precisely these that we should remove, if we already suffer from hypertension. In fact, the ISS claims that these effervescent drugs are very rich in salt, which, as we know, is the number one enemy of blood pressure.

But that’s not all because, again as stated by the ISS, nasal decongestant drugs could also increase the pressure and could increase the heartbeat causing tachycardia. So it is recommended to consult your doctor if you already suffer from hypertension. Also, before taking decongestants you should consult your doctor if you are taking antidepressant and antihistamine medications as the interaction could increase side effects, i.e. a greater increase in blood pressure, as well as an increase in cardiac arrhythmia.

We therefore recommend that you always contact your doctor before taking a drug that we already have at home.

