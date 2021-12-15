Italy is a country of gourmets. We love to sit around a table and enjoy the flavors of our renowned cuisine, famous and praised all over the world.

What we love, perhaps even more, is to finish our meal by sipping a good and steaming cup of coffee. In fact, with us, drinking coffee is not just a mere habit, but a real tradition.

Many people drink a lot of coffee a day, this happens especially to those who work in the office. In this regard, in fact, those who drink coffee from the machine must absolutely know this thing that few people say.

In addition to this, however, not many people know that coffee could interact with some drugs, as well as with some supplements, in a heavy way. Here are what we are talking about, let’s pay close attention.

Few people know that coffee could severely interfere with these medications or supplements

Coffee is a vice that many people indulge in on a daily basis. Many also exceed with its consumption and choose it as a whim for a break alone or in company.

However, as Humanitas Research Hospital reports, coffee could interfere with some drugs and supplements. In particular, coffee could negatively affect, even in an important way, with the intake of alendronate, a drug used to treat osteoporosis, but that’s not all.

This drink may also impact iron supplement intake, reducing its effectiveness. Despite this, however, very few know that coffee could seriously interfere with these drugs or supplements.

The advice, therefore, is to always ask the opinion of your doctor, for any suggestion regarding your diet and health.

In addition to these negative effects, it must be emphasized that the abuse of coffee could give different negative reactions. It goes from palpitations, tremors, heartburn and even insomnia.

Also possible benefits to the body

Despite this, however, it must also be recognized that coffee could also have positive effects on the body.

Specifically, it would be able to stimulate the central nervous system. It is known, in fact, that it would reduce the sensation of sleep, improve memory and even increase the aptitude for reasoning.

Effects would also be noted on digestion

Coffee would also have positive effects on digestion, as it would stimulate gastric and biliary secretion. In addition, according to some studies, it also has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. On some people, it would also have positive effects against headaches.