Colorectal cancer is one of the most widespread and dangerous cancers around. The neoplasm occurs following the multiplication of cells in the inner wall of the intestine. These are benign polyps that become malignant over the years.

They can be discovered through instrumental examinations such as colonoscopy which is essential for prevention.

The fact that this disease is asymptomatic in the first years makes it very insidious and periodic screenings allow an early diagnosis thanks to which it is possible to intervene in time.

Gut microbiome

Few people know that colorectal cancer is a problem that affects people of all ages. Eating habits, smoking and a sedentary lifestyle could be triggers.

The changes that the intestinal flora undergoes and the code written in our DNA are indicated as elements to be taken into consideration. The real reason why this type of disease can arise is not yet certain.

The microbiome is an ecosystem of bacteria and other microorganisms that live in the human organism.

It refers not only to the species of microorganisms but also to the genetic makeup, activities and interactions of these bacteria.

The study of microorganisms made it possible to note the presence of some of them in the feces of individuals affected by the disease.

The study was able to determine that the presence of a particular enzyme could give rise to a molecule often associated with the risk of contracting the disease.

And this regardless of the type of population, given that the same findings were obtained from individuals from different places and with completely different microbiomes.

Few people know that colorectal cancer could come from a lack of these bacteria

A study directed by Humanitas instead took into consideration the possibility that it is the presence of some bacteria that act as protection against the onset of certain intestinal diseases.

More good bacteria than bad ones could be crucial to the health of the organism.

These bacteria grow thanks to substances such as inulin whose administration has been defined as beneficial by the World Health Organization.

The available data, however, are not yet able to confirm their goodness in the presence of pathologies.

Some bacterial strains colonize the intestine by fighting foreign microbes including pathogenic ones.

Their presence is considered fundamental in the prevention of diseases due to the ability to synthesize important substances such as vitamin K.

There are many studies on the role that good bacteria and the composition of the microbiome have on a preventive or curative level.

The basic idea is to develop personalized interventions through nutritional programs established ad hoc to exploit the organic characteristics of the people concerned.