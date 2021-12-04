Many women never get their hands off and this leads to them looking sloppy and unattractive. The hands, in fact, represent one of the most important parts of the body for a woman. However, in order for these to have a pleasant appearance, it is necessary that above all the nails are well cared for. Well, few people know that for nails that are healthy, natural and beautiful to look at, just follow these 10 tips. Here we will indicate what they are.

The first concerns the food diet, which affects the appearance and health of nails as well as hair. For this purpose, therefore, it is necessary to fill up with vitamins and mineral salts, then eat fruit and vegetables. Eventually, for further support, multivitamin supplements can be used. In this case, we always recommend that you consult with your doctor first.

Second rule is not to bite your nails, because this vice makes them weaken and prevents them from growing.

The third rule consists of a piece of advice that we would not have imagined and that is to do the manicure regularly, even every week.

In fourth place the rule that nail polish and acetone should not be abused. This means that when we do manicures, we don’t necessarily have to apply nail polish all the time. In fact, enamels and solvents damage and weaken the nails.

Fifth very useful tip is to use olive oil to strengthen them. Just apply a drop on each nail, once a week, and massage until completely absorbed. Then, we leave it to soak for 15 minutes, in a mix of olive oil and lemon juice.

Avoid contact with aggressive detergents and detergents, this is the sixth suggestion. Always use rubber gloves when doing housework.

The seventh indication, then, is to shorten them with the file, avoiding nail clippers or scissors, which tend to flake and damage them.

Other rules for healthy and natural nails

The eighth rule is to always use a reinforcing and protective base before applying the enamel.

Furthermore, ninth advice is that you must also use the moisturizer, to prevent nails and hands from drying out.

Finally, it is necessary to choose the right shape, avoiding long nails, which tend to weaken and break more. The best shape is the square one, with slightly rounded corners, called squoval.