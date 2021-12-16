It is commonly thought that old age will lead to the loss of some mental abilities and slow brain function. But neurological disorders don’t always go along with the natural aging process. This means that mental illnesses such as dementia and Alzheimer’s could also arise well in advance. After all, perhaps the brain that fails in this clock and money test is plunging into dementia. But even in everyday life you can start to encounter some difficulties related to lack of concentration.

It may happen with increasing frequency that you do not remember a recent name or event. And it is not always old age that causes the exhaustion of memory and mental clarity but these killer of neuronal cells. In some subjects the first signs of cognitive decline are in fact found even before middle age.

And probably few know that hearing loss and amnesia even before old age could depend on this unsuspected habit. In fact, there are several factors that usually contribute to the onset of mental illness and memory disorders. And it should not be excluded that in addition to stress, these very common drugs can cause premature dementia and fluctuating memory even in the youngest. Moreover, the consumption of certain categories of medicines which often do not even require a medical prescription has increased exponentially. It could therefore happen that some important signs of neuronal impoverishment appear long before reaching retirement age.

Few people know that hearing loss and amnesia even before old age could depend on this unsuspected habit

The importance that social relationships have on our physical and mental well-being is often underestimated. The extent to which the tendency to isolate oneself can negatively affect the maintenance of a good state of health is not taken into account. In fact, recent studies have revealed a close link between loneliness, hearing impairment and social isolation. Researchers have indeed studied the effect of loneliness on individuals aged 50 and over.

It was thus found that the subjects most exposed to isolation reported lower episodic memory scores. In addition to concentration and memory disturbances, the researchers also recorded a deterioration in hearing. It follows that those who acquire the habit of isolating themselves and avoiding opportunities for socialization could experience premature neuronal aging. Hence the importance of dismantling the dangerous tendency to isolation and loneliness to keep the brain and memory active.