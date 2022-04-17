Few people know that nails could give us important information about our state of health through these aspects

Nails are our calling card. Manicured nails, aesthetically beautiful and smooth represent, to a certain extent, who we are. It means that we take care of our appearance. However, few people know that nails could give us information regarding our state of health.

It sounds unbelievable, but the nails may be hinting that there is a problem. We are not just talking about a lack of vitamins or mineral salts, but also and above all about some alarm bells. Obviously, if the nails are smooth, strong and have a rosy color, it means that not only us are fine but also the nails themselves.

For example, a yellowish complexion and weakness could be symptoms of a fungal attack, which affects only the nails. So, in this case, the health of the organism is not affected. Rather, we should pay attention if some specific characteristics are glimpsed. In this case, it would be advisable to contact your doctor or dermatologist.

Nails and our health

Therefore, if the nails reflect our health, we must be careful, as if it were a form of prevention. Humanitas suggests that if the nails have a purplish blue color, then there may be heart circulatory problems. This means that the blood may have difficulty circulating and, consequently, carrying oxygen to the tissues.

A little while ago we talked about the yellowish color which, in most cases, would indicate the presence of mycosis. However, yellow nails could also indicate breathing problems, such as bronchitis.

If, on the other hand, the nails have dark spots, then we should pay particular attention. If the stain does not regress, then it could be a melanoma, a benign tumor which, in any case, should be evaluated by a specialist.

But that’s not all. In fact, if the nails are not smooth but have grooves visible optically and to the touch, then it could indicate a lack of iron or other essential minerals. Recall that iron is extremely important, without which anemia could develop. Finally, if the nails are white but there is a stripe tending to pink in the final part, then it could be a symptom of liver cirrhosis.

However, this article is for informational purposes only. Therefore, we invite you to contact your doctor who will indicate any checks and blood tests, as well as assess the presence or absence of these pathologies.

