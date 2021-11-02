Few people know that one of the causes of this painful problem could be a rather common virus

Viruses are obligate parasites that tend to exploit the host, or the organism they infect, to survive and proliferate. There are many different viruses, which can infect different organisms, including humans. Unfortunately, some of these are responsible for diseases and even serious side effects.

Among these, the Papilloma Virus (HPV, from Human Papilloma Virus) is famous for being responsible for several cases of cervical cancer. Yet not everyone knows that HPV could cause harm and other consequences in men and women. As we continue reading, we will see that even if few people know it, one of the causes of this painful problem could be a rather common virus: HPV.

Male infertility

Infertility is a pathological condition in which a couple cannot conceive a child despite repeated attempts, for a minimum period of 12-24 months. It is a very difficult condition to deal with, which could undermine happiness and stability in the couple. This problem can depend on both women and men and it is important to understand the causes in order to try to remedy it. In fact, unlike infertility, infertility can usually be reversible by acting on the causes.

In men, male infertility is a condition in which the man does not produce enough sperm, or those produced are not functional. In these cases, the man will hardly be able to have children. The causes of male infertility are many, including lifestyle, exposure to toxic substances, drug use, genetic problems, and even some infections.

In fact, HPV infection in humans can cause various problems and may even cause infertility.

HPV is a family of viruses that can cause lesions to various parts of the body, which are usually benign, but not always. In fact, sometimes these lesions can develop into cancer, especially in the cervix in women. The problem is that these are very common viruses: on average, 8 out of 10 women come into contact with HPV in their lifetime. Furthermore, this virus is also quite common among men.

Fortunately, there is a vaccine that would prevent infections of the more aggressive forms of HPV, but this vaccine is often ignored by men. However, it would be much better to be on the lookout for HPV infections, as they could contribute to infertility in humans.

In fact, about 1 in 5 infertile men have papillomavirus in semen. The presence of this virus, unfortunately, could reduce sperm motility, making conception very difficult. Furthermore, it appears that the presence of the papillomavirus can break the DNA integrity of spermatozoa.

That is why, if you are suffering from male infertility, it would be best to check whether or not there is HPV viral DNA in humans.

