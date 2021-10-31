The signals that our body sends us are not always easy to understand. Sometimes, in fact, symptoms that seem serious to us could actually hide a passing malaise. Conversely, symptoms that we pay little attention to may be hiding something serious.

For this reason, it is essential to see a doctor when we are not well. He will prescribe all the necessary tests and we will understand if we suffer from any pathology. If necessary, he will then indicate the appropriate treatment for our ailments.

Speaking of symptoms, today we will talk about one that can happen quite frequently and that it is important not to underestimate. In fact, few people know that tachycardia could be caused by the malfunction of this gland, let’s find out which one.

The symptom and its causes

As the Istituto Superiore di Sanità tells us, tachycardia is the increase in heart rate at rest. In practice, without any effort being made, the heartbeats per minute increase.

Typically, if we are not exercising of any kind, our heartbeats should be between 60 and 100 beats per minute. If the rate exceeds 100 beats, then it is called tachycardia. The increased heart rate in some situations is normal, such as when exercising or experiencing quite intense stress. However, there are also pathological conditions that can lead to this condition.

The tachycardia may have symptoms that go beyond the rapid heartbeat, such as difficulty in breathing. There may also be a feeling of fainting or chest pain.

Also according to the ISS, there are various factors that could lead to tachycardia. These include alcohol or drug abuse, as well as smoking. Other causes could be a high fever or side effects from particular medications.

There are also pathological causes, including hypertension or even hyperthyroidism. This last condition consists in the excessive production of hormones by the thyroid gland, the gland located in the front part of the neck.

This gland regulates important bodily functions such as breathing, body temperature and even heart rate. A thyroid failure, therefore, could cause heart problems, in particular tachycardia.

Obviously, if we experience tachycardia episodes, we must not think in any way to diagnose the causes ourselves, but we must contact the doctor.

