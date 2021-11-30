Using the appliances we have at home recklessly can cause our bills to rise by a lot.

In fact, it is no coincidence that during the winter months when we tend to spend more time at home, there is an increase in costs in the bill, sometimes even significant.

The consumption of electricity varies according to many factors, first of all according to the appliance we choose, the energy class to which it belongs, and the use made of it.

Few people know that the cause of very high bills is to turn on these two very common kitchen and bathroom appliances together

However, what makes the difference is also and above all the use of several devices at the same time. In fact, few people know how much energy is spent turning on some appliances together. In particular, turning on the washing machine and electric oven together is really expensive. So much so as to generate various problems including a current overload with consequent stop of the counter.

How to reduce expenses

Avoiding unnecessary energy expenditure is possible just take a few small precautions. First of all it is useful to know the consumption of each individual appliance, data shown on the labels of the same.

It is therefore possible to cut expenses, just adopt some healthy habits that prevent us from useless waste and make intelligent use of every single piece of equipment. In the case of a washing machine and an electric oven, the first thing to do is to try to avoid using them together. In fact, turning them on together means requiring a large amount of current. So much so that in some cases the meter could overload and jump.

The electric oven has an average consumption of 2.3 kWh per hour in operation. Therefore it is important to try to optimize its use, in order to avoid further expenditure.

During cooking, open the door as little as possible to prevent heat from escaping and switch off the oven a few minutes before the end of cooking. This will allow you to take advantage of the residual heat. Thorough cleaning after each use is also essential. In fact, this common and inexpensive ingredient is enough for a clean and descaled oven in 5 minutes and without effort.

When using the washing machine, on the other hand, it is essential to use it with a full load, avoiding washing at high temperatures and pre-washes.

In fact, excessive use of this appliance causes consumption to rise in no time at all. However, still many are unaware that the cause of expensive and salty bills are these very common and trivial mistakes with the washing machine and laundry.

But in addition to these large appliances that suck energy, there are also small ones in fact, other than washing machines the cause of very high bills would be this small and unsuspected appliance in our bathroom.

