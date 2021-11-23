In recent days, a poll appeared in an international fashion and costume magazine. Topic raised: what women immediately looked at in a man standing in front of them. In order not to create controversy, we limit ourselves to saying that the survey did not start from Italy. Most of the women interviewed would in fact have declared that they focus directly on the more sensual aspects of the male figure. On the other hand, in the Italian version, our women on the web would have focused on the charm of the look, of the eyes, of the smile, of dressing, but also of the hands. According to this survey, in fact, Italian women would estimate those men who take care of their hands. And precisely in this theme, few know that these 3 foods would contribute to the health of the hands making them more beautiful and youthful.

Manicure is no longer just for women

According to the latest statistics, or at least those in normal times, Italians would spend something like 3 billion euros a year on cosmetic and aesthetic products. Beware that we are talking about boys. Also according to these data, about 30 million euros are spent by men on hand products. Really important figures that denote how the Italian man takes care of his body. But, pay attention that for the beauty of the hands, there are not only specific products, but also certain foods. Let’s see them together with our Experts.

Few people know that these 3 foods would contribute to the health of the hands making them more beautiful and youthful

According to food science, there is a direct link between the health of our skin and what we eat. This has been verified over the years by experiments in the laboratory and on the people themselves. Let’s just think about how our skin might react in the morning, if we went too far with sweets and alcohol the night before. The first thing that could pop up is the classic pimple sent to us by our liver in open rebellion. Here is the list of 3 foods that are beneficial for health and an explanation of why they are so good.

Carrots never go out of style

It is always quite difficult to get our children to eat carrots, yet the richness of vitamins of this vegetable would be truly incredible. The carrot ingredients would in fact contribute to the synthesis of skin collagen. That protein, together with elastin, is the protagonist of the health of our dermis.

Salmon would also be among the beneficial foods for our skin. Very rich in omega 3 fatty acids, real allies of our skin. These substances would in fact favor the elasticity and youthfulness of our skin.

We do not intentionally put avocado on our list because everyone knows by now that it is an ally of the skin. Let’s not forget instead of broccoli, which, thanks to the richness of one of their substances, sulforaphane, would protect our skin from oxidizing agents. But that’s not all, because as also reported in this study, by purifying the body of waste, it would also help the skin.

