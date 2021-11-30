People who suffer from hypercholesterolemia know well how essential it is to follow a healthy lifestyle to stay healthy and improve the well-being of the organism.

In particular, an active life, in which physical activity is practiced regularly would help prevent various diseases. It is not necessary to go to the gym, but we can safely work out at home, ride a bike or take relaxing walks in the park or by the sea. In fact, brisk walking or brisk walking is one of those activities that we can do at any time and in any place. In this regard, in this previous article we recommended how much to walk each day to reduce anxiety, cholesterol and improve bone health.

The fundamental role played by nutrition

But let’s not forget that nutrition plays a fundamental role in controlling cholesterol levels. In this regard, according to experts, the Mediterranean diet could positively affect bad cholesterol (LDL) and counteract hypercholesterolemia. Therefore, putting healthy foods rich in beneficial properties on the table would help our body.

For example, many use them to digest but in reality these small fragrant seeds would also act on cholesterol. We also remember that, not pasta but this simple cereal could reduce bad cholesterol, empty the intestine and satiate quickly.

Few people know that these cooking methods could lower bad cholesterol and decrease saturated fat

We have seen how a healthy and correct diet is able to protect our body and ward off diseases. But let’s not forget a fundamental step: cooking food. In fact, according to experts, some preparation methods would be more recommended than others, because they would help reduce the risk of ingesting saturated fats, which are harmful to our body.

Steaming could be very suitable and useful. In fact, the fats dissolve and fall into the water below.

Even cooking in water (boiling and boiling) could help lower cholesterol, because it limits the use of fats. But be careful, because cooking food for too long in water could cause the loss of a good part of the nutrients.

But let’s not forget the pressure cooker, a great ally in the kitchen and which helps to halve preparation times.

The last 2 cooking methods that we want to recommend to our readers are white cooking and microwave cooking.