Few people know that they could strengthen the immune system even having a good breakfast with these foods

Our body, as we well know, is made up of different systems and the proper functioning of each of them ensures that the whole body is healthy. There is one, in particular, which serves to counteract external attacks, namely the immune system. White blood cells, lymphocytes and intestinal flora are the main components that form it. To maintain good internal defenses, especially when passing from one season to another, we should focus on some foods. A healthy lifestyle and exercise, together with an appropriate diet, could help keep our immune system healthy. In this way we will be able to face the strongest cold, perhaps preventing colds, coughs and sore throats.

Starting with breakfast, we have many foods to choose from for a really good and healthy meal:

  • carrot and orange smoothie, for a good supply of vitamin C, beta-carotene and some fibers, or fresh fruit, especially citrus fruits and berries;
  • wholemeal bread or rusks or cereals, for fiber;
  • yogurt and kefir, for the enzymes useful for the intestinal flora;
  • chocolate, rich in antioxidants;
  • dried fruit, for omega 3 fatty acids and fibers;
  • honey, natural antibacterial.

An example of a breakfast with some of these foods is that with white yogurt sweetened with a teaspoon of honey, enriched with some nuts and cereals, or taken together with a slice of wholemeal bread with a little bit of berry jam. Or, a freshly squeezed orange juice and rusks with honey and some almonds.

Let’s go into detail

Vitamin C raises our immune defenses, while lactic ferments help the intestinal flora to remain intact. The microbiota that composes it, in fact, fights bacteria and external harmful agents, protecting our health. As for the fibers, in addition to the fact that they bring a sense of satiety and the contribution they provide in maintaining the right levels of glycaemia in the blood, they nourish the intestinal flora. Antioxidants counteract the action of free radicals by protecting cells, while omega 3s would help maintain the right levels of cholesterol in the blood and, therefore, protect the heart. It is clear that a rich and varied breakfast could bring many useful substances for our health, reinforcing the immune system with taste.

In conclusion, few people know that they could strengthen the immune system even having a good breakfast with these foods.

(The information in this article is for information purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

