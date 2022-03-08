Few people know that this appliance makes the electricity bill soar but here’s how to save money by avoiding this mistake

After the pandemic, we thought that things could get back to normal. If on the one hand the emergency situation is improving, on the other hand we are witnessing a series of increases that affect everyday life.

After the anticipation of a 55% increase in light prices, at least until March 31, now even the prices of fuels have increased, even reaching over 2 euros. Surely we would not have expected these increases, precisely in the historical period we are still going through.

Hoping that this situation can also improve, in the meantime seeing an important figure on the bill is no small thing. Especially if you pay rent or if you have more children or if you have other expenses. This is why we must act immediately, to try to save even a few euros.

As we all know, it is household appliances that consume the most. Mainly oven and washing machine. Since these are essential appliances, we try to use them in the evenings, when the rates are lowest. In this regard, do we know how to interpret the items on the bill? Here’s how to do this with this simple operation. Furthermore, it is also important to understand if we have one-hour or two-hour rates.

In addition to the consumption of household appliances, however, it must be admitted that we also make some mistakes. For example, keeping the sockets attached to the appliances themselves is a mistake, because they continue to consume energy. Just as it would be a mistake to keep a useful appliance on standby, which we are all using for now.

The electric broom

Few people know that this appliance drives up the bill. The cordless electric broom does not consume much by itself, when we use it of course. The problem, more than anything else, is represented by the charger.

The “problem” with these appliances is that they are equipped with a tool, with a dual function. On the one hand it serves to load it, on the other hand it serves as a support base.

With this tool we can place it wherever we want, even in the kitchen. While useful, the problem is that we pay dearly for this convenience. Placing the electric broom in its support base, which represents its charger, consumes energy all day and all night, and we pay high bills.

Few people know that this appliance makes the electricity bill soar but here’s how to save money by avoiding this mistake

In light of this, if we have to buy a cordless electric broom, we recommend placing it on another support base. If, on the other hand, we have to buy a corded electric broom, make sure to unplug it once cleaning is finished. And the same goes for the vacuum cleaner too.

But, in general, we should do this with all appliances. Let us not be fooled by standby because, even in this state, appliances continue to consume energy. Therefore, paying attention to these trivial mistakes, we should save.