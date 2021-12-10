As reported by Ansa, 5 million people in Italy are affected by diabetes. However, it appears that around 30% are unaware that they have the disease. Hence once again the invitation of the medical sector to a healthy lifestyle and adequate prevention and control. These could in fact be among the most effective weapons at our disposal to ward off future evils. We observed this by saying that to prevent colon cancer we should not ignore this simple gesture after the age of 50.

However, in confirmed cases of diabetes, the disease can be treated with specific drugs to control the level of glucose in the blood.

Few people know that this diabetes drug would also fight cancer and dementia

Among these, as reported by the Veronesi Foundation, there are millions of people who take metformin every day. Well it would seem that this common drug used in the treatment of the disease may have additional benefits.

To confirm this would be some studies performed on diabetic patients treated with metformin in which a lower probability of cancer emerged. In fact, it seems that the drug is able to counteract the metabolism of cancer cells, not allowing them to reproduce. In short, metformin could interact with damaged cells by stealing energy and nourishment by interfering with the oxidative phosphorylation process.

A 6-year study

In addition to the above, a study conducted on 123 subjects in Australia would comment on the further potential effects of metformin. The patients, all with type 2 diabetes (the most common one), would have been monitored for 6 years but only 67 of them received the drug. Every two years, the patients were examined on cognitive abilities, language, memory and reactivity. Well it would have emerged that at the end of the treatment, the subjects treated with metformin had a significantly lower risk of incurring cognitive decline and dementia.

This could be due to the fact that meformin can also reduce its damage and effects by counteracting diabetes.

Especially during the third age, in fact, subjects with diabetes 2 would be more exposed to dementia.

Excellent prospects

Following the studies, doctors still reserve time to evaluate the effects of metformin on the treatment of dementia and cancer. However, both studies cited seem to have given good hope in the fight against these pathologies.

