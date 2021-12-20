Those who struggle with high blood sugar and diabetes must constantly monitor their diet and habits. To lower blood sugar levels, the general directions read the usual two tips. The first is to follow a healthy diet, the second is to do physical activity consistently, whether it’s a sport or just a walk. These indications are accompanied by real medicine. Only the doctor can recommend the right drugs to deal with diabetes, calibrating the treatment on the patient. The trials of drugs that are enemies of diabetes continue from year to year.

But big news seems to come from the American Diabetes Association, which seems to have found a common anti-inflammatory useful for the cause. Few people know that this generic and cheap aspirin-like drug would cure diabetes by lowering blood sugar, yet research results would back it up. To report the news is the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, which also explains all the advantages of this drug with unexpected implications.

Few people know that this generic, cheap aspirin-like drug would cure diabetes by lowering blood sugar

The 72nd Scientific Session, scheduled by the American Diabetes Association, brought significant news. Among the most relevant is the result of a clinical trial, carried out on a drug that is as ancient as it is common. The drug observed by experts is the salsalate pain reliever. This medicine is often used against rheumatoid arthritis as an alternative to aspirin, because unlike this it would not have some side effects.

Even the ancients knew the effectiveness of this drug, so much so that Egyptians and Greeks already used it. It is a widespread drug, which we can easily find in its generic and cheap version. Today, thanks to medical research, we know more about the salsalate painkiller; we know its potential against high blood sugar and the effects of diabetes.

The unsuspected effectiveness of this common anti-inflammatory to stem diabetes

According to the results analyzed by the researchers, the salsalate pain reliever, in addition to its known anti-inflammatory properties, also has hypoglycemic properties. For this reason, the scholars of the American Diabetes Association count it among the drugs useful to stem the effects of type 2 diabetes.

Researchers emphasize one quality of the salsalate pain reliever, which is cost-effectiveness. Salsalate is still known above all for its anti-inflammatory properties against joint pain. If future research confirms the trends of the aforementioned one, however, it would represent a valid alternative to the drugs used today against high blood sugar and diabetes. All that remains is to wait for further developments.

Recommended reading

The abuse of these common drugs would also cause falls and bad fractures in the elderly