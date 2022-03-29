Few people know that this supplement could reduce bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol as well as promote memory

Very often the experts of ProiezionidiBorsa have dealt with hypercholesterolemia. The reason is to be found in the fact that many people suffer from it, without however being aware of it. Many pathologies are still unknown, due to the fear of undergoing simple checks.

Instead, we should have frequent tests as a form of prevention. In fact, hypercholesterolemia is not to be underestimated. Excessive amounts of bad cholesterol could cause many cardiovascular health problems.

As well as hypertension. These pathologies, initially, would not create symptoms. This is why many people would not be aware that they are affected. This is where the essential role of controls comes into play. By catching a pathology in time, any future problems could be treated and avoided.

Let’s go to the doctor, who will prescribe some blood tests to do. In fact, to check total cholesterol levels, a simple blood test would be enough. Usually, from the results you understand the value of the total one and the value of the bad one, to pay attention to.

Only in one case would hypercholesterolemia not be a dangerous factor, ie when the levels of good cholesterol exceed the amount of the bad one. To be sure, you need to consult your doctor. In any case, the drugs that would lower cholesterol are statins.

Unfortunately, not everyone can take these drugs. However, both nutrition and, above all, physical activity could be effective to improve cholesterol levels. Even a single daily walk is enough, as experts suggest, but here’s how to walk to reduce it.

Vitamin B3 supplements

Few people know that this supplement could reduce cholesterol. The Istituto Superiore di Sanità spoke on the importance of vitamin B3, but above all on supplements. In fact, they could help us not only to reduce bad cholesterol but, at the same time, to increase the good one.

However, this does not mean that you just take the supplement and your cholesterol will go down. It is necessary to combine healthy nutrition and exercise. However, it would be advisable to consult your doctor about its intake.

In any case, it would seem that vitamin B3 is also a valuable ally for the proper functioning of the nervous system. Consequently, it should promote concentration and memory. Training the brain and functioning of the nervous system are essential in trying to prevent forms of dementia. In fact, the brain may slowly shut down with these bad habits.

In any case, it is still a drug. Side effects can be rapid heartbeat, low blood pressure, gout, just to name a few. As for interactions, we should be careful if we abuse alcohol and smoke, or if we take anticoagulant, antihypertensive drugs, as well as those for diabetes.

This article is not intended to replace the undisputed opinion of the doctor. Therefore, in case of high bad cholesterol, we suggest waiting for its evaluation. The doctor will indicate which therapy to adopt, whether with statins or vitamin B3 supplements, or which best food and physical activity plan to follow.