Christmas is now near and there are already those who are starting to think about gifts. Everyone will obviously delight in choosing them according to their tastes and obviously to their budget. Among these, however, there is one that certainly cannot be missing in our families, especially in those where there is at least one woman.

It is a beautiful gift especially for its meaning.

For those who have not yet understood, the time has come to reveal what we are talking about. Obviously the Christmas star. Symbol of love for one’s neighbor, this plant is given as a gift to thank the gifts received and to wish a year of abundance and rebirth.

It therefore represents humility, wisdom, love of neighbor, complete trust. This is why it is one of the most suitable gifts to give and one of the most beautiful to receive on the occasion of Christmas.

Few people know that this typically Christmas gift that symbolizes love can last a very long time with a few tricks

Still, many shy away from giving this shrub as a gift.

In fact, after the Christmas period, the plant begins to “undress” and most of the time the sad fate of this fabulous gift is to end up in the garbage.

And it is a real pessimist because few people know that this typically Christmas gift that symbolizes love can last a long time with a few tricks. So let’s see how to do it

We assume that the name of this plant derives from the fact that it blooms only once a year.

Therefore, when you choose it, both to give it as a gift and to have it in your own home, it must be clear that we will not have a vase full of flowers for 12 months a year.

We will take care of this plant, to have the satisfaction of keeping alive a beautiful gift received or that we have given to ourselves. So that we can enjoy it every winter in its maximum splendor.

Here are the steps to take

The first concerns the pruning to be carried out, in an extreme way, as soon as the plant loses all its leaves. In fact, only the branches with a maximum height of 15 cm must remain in the vase.

If the flowers are still beautiful, we will put them in a vase with water, to enjoy them for a few more days.

Once pruned, we are going to put the plant in a larger pot. It is assumed, in fact, that the following year, it will have grown stem and roots.

We will place it in a well-lit place but avoid direct light.

Once this is done we will take care of the plant by fertilizing it from the moment of pruning until the following September.

We will water it only when the soil is particularly dry.

When the warm season arrives and we see the first leaves, we can also keep it outside, and then bring it back to the house as soon as the first colds arrive.

These few precautions will be enough and this plant on the occasion of Christmas will give us a splendid flowering.

This is therefore the ideal time to decide who to give this shrub that symbolizes Christmas and love in the most absolute sense.

Deepening

Here is the very elegant plant that will depopulate in our homes because it needs very little care