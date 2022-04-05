Few people know that to lower bad cholesterol it would be necessary to eat this precious food rich in vitamins and omega 3 for heart health every day

One of the most common problems among the population living in industrialized countries is high cholesterol.

Cholesterol is actually a fatty substance essential for our body that can become harmful if present in excess.

Most of the cholesterol is produced autonomously by the body while a small percentage is absorbed with food. However, when we introduce more fat through food, the production of endogenous cholesterol decreases, so as to avoid excesses. The organ responsible for the production and disposal of cholesterol is the liver. It is then transported to the other districts through lipoproteins called HDL and LDL, each with its own specific task. In fact, HDLs are responsible for removing excess cholesterol present in the blood while LDLs have the purpose of transporting it to the tissues.

When the fat introduced is in excess, the LDLs would be captured by special cells that would deposit them on the vessel walls, favoring the development of cardiovascular diseases.

Nowadays with industrialized nutrition it happens more and more often to have high cholesterol values ​​and to be exposed to cardiovascular risks. In fact, the diet is increasingly rich in snacks, junk food, but also in saturated fats that would favor the increase in cholesterol.

Therefore, with a view to prevention and cardiovascular health, attention should be paid not only to the value of total cholesterol but above all to the value of low-density lipoproteins or LDLs. Proteins capable of promoting atherosclerotic processes.

The avocado that saves the heart

Among the foods that should instead be consumed to counteract and decrease cholesterol levels, an important role would seem to be played by avocado.

In fact, according to a study published in the Heart Association Journal in 2015, it was seen how with the addition of 1 avocado a day and a predominantly vegetable diet it led to a reduction in cholesterol levels. In particular, there was a notable decrease in LDL values ​​in people who had introduced avocado daily.

In fact, avocado seems to be an excellent ally against the prevention of cardiovascular diseases. In fact, it would have a high content of unsaturated fats and would be rich in precious vitamins such as A, B, C and E. It would also contain a high percentage of iron, calcium and zinc and antioxidant compounds such as carotenoids would also be present.

The advice to try to prevent and reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease would be to moderate the sources of animal fats, such as meat, cured meats and cheeses. But above all our advice would be to consume avocado regularly and to prefer a diet mainly consisting of foods of plant origin.

So few know that to lower bad cholesterol it would be necessary to eat this precious food every day.

