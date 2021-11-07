Few people know that to prevent kidney stones it is important to follow these simple and effective tips

They form in the urinary tract and can cause severe pain in the abdomen: they are kidney stones. They mostly affect the male population with more incidence between 30 and 50 years and relapses are very frequent. The times of formation of these pebbles vary according to genetic, constitutional, environmental, dietary factors and the amount of liquids introduced each day. Few people know, in fact, that to prevent kidney stones it is important to follow these simple and effective tips.

There are several types

The calculations are not all the same, but they differ from each other in terms of size, shape and location in which they appear. The most frequent are those of calcium oxalate, followed by those of uric acid. They are generally not painful because they remain in the kidney and do not block the passage of urine. They could only cause a sense of weight in the lumbar region during physical exertion. However, if they increase in size and / or move towards the lower urinary tract, obstructing the flow of urine, they could cause sudden, excruciating pain.

Certain eating habits may favor the appearance of kidney stones in predisposed individuals. If their presence has been ascertained with the tests prescribed by the doctor and their nature is known, it is necessary to pay attention to some foods. If the composition of the stones is calcium, dairy products should be reduced. But they should never be completely eliminated, because calcium is essential for bone formation and teeth. Other foods such as chocolate, cabbage, spinach should instead be eliminated completely. When it comes to uric acid stones, meats and sausages should be avoided. The best diet in both cases would be the Mediterranean one, rich in fruit, vegetables, whole grains and legumes.

To counteract the formation of kidney stones it is essential to keep the body hydrated by taking the right amount of fluids. Drinking a lot allows in fact to reduce the aggregation processes of the stones and can favor the spontaneous expulsion of any small aggregates already formed. Normally it is recommended to drink about 2 – 2.5 liters of water per day, distributed over 24 hours. It is obvious that in the presence of high sweating, such as in the hot months or in the case of intense physical activity, the amount of fluids to be taken must be even higher.

Then there is a green remedy of great help. The decoction of Cedracca and Fillanto would help eliminate small kidney stones. These plants are in fact called stone breakers. Also in this case you should always avoid doing it yourself and ask your doctor for advice.