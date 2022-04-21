The extra pounds with the approach of summer become a bit of a worry for everyone. That’s why so many run for cover, joining the gym, starting the diet and eliminating all that is super caloric and fat. But sometimes, despite the huge sacrifices, the scale seems to stay where we left it before starting the diet. Before falling into despair, it would be advisable to thoroughly analyze all your habits. Sometimes even the time dedicated to meals could play a significant role in weight gain. For example, those who arrive hungry for dinner risk eating more, increasing the possibility of being overweight.

Lack of sleep could also affect your likelihood of putting on weight and putting your waistline at risk before summer. But apart from fatty foods, few people know that weight gain could be caused by taking certain medications. In fact, it could happen that a drug therapy prescribed for a certain pathology can lead to difficulties in losing weight or even lead to an increase. Sometimes the active ingredients contained in some drugs could cause weight gain as side effects on the body to create discomfort and annoyance.

Few people know that weight gain and a sense of weakness could be due to these often used drugs

It would appear that some antidepressants such as mirtazapine or tricyclic drugs may carry the risk of weight gain. However, this is not a certainty and may not affect everyone who hires them. It would then seem that some drugs due to their side effects can affect the causes of weight gain.

Consider, for example, the reduction in the sense of satiety, with a consequent increase in appetite. As well as the increased sense of fatigue, reduced movement or dry mouth. This could, for example, increase the urge to drink beverages or excess sweets. It would also seem that some drugs against depression can directly stimulate the accumulation of fat and reduce its consumption. In some cases, the extra pounds could be both a cause of depression and an effect of many psychiatric drugs at the same time. In many cases, unfortunately, stopping medication could be harmful to the patient. For this reason it is necessary that people suffering from depression lead a lifestyle that reduces these side effects as much as possible.

But in addition to these, cortisone also generates an increase in appetite which together with fluid retention can cause weight gain. Furthermore, cortisone has a tendency to redistribute body fat, depositing itself on the abdomen, face and neck. Therefore, to minimize these side effects, you could go to a specialist and be prescribed a personalized diet.

