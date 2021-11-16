WhatsApp is the messaging application with the most users in the world and has now become essential in communication. In fact, about 100 billion messages are sent every day and these numbers are destined to grow more and more.

Through its daily use, WhatsApp could potentially acquire thousands of information about us. In theory, however, being covered by end-to-end encryption, at least messages and chat contents should remain secret.

However, few people know that WhatsApp collects all this information about us but there is a way to know which ones

Thanks to the famous GDPR, users residing in the European Union can know what data WhatsApp holds. To find out, just make an explicit request directly within the application, by entering the settings.

In this section, click on “Account”, then on “Request account information” and finally click on “Request report”. At this point, the message “Request sent” and an indicative date of when the report will be delivered will appear on the screen. Usually after about 3 days, a notification will arrive on the mobile phone and we will be able to download the report in .zip file and export it.

The personal information that WhatsApp holds could be the following:

telephone number;

first name;

previous IP connection;

current IP connection;

type of device;

profile information and privacy;

profile picture;

phone numbers of WhatsApp contacts;

blocked numbers;

the name of the groups we participate in.

In addition to these, it may also possess more technical information such as:

the version of the app;

the version of the operating system;

the model and manufacturer of the device;

the day, time, platform and network code at the time of registration;

the general status of the WhatsApp Web and desktop connection.

So very few know that WhatsApp collects all this information about us but there is a way to know which ones. At the moment, however, we do not know if WhatsApp actually collects and holds other data outside of these just mentioned. Also, the report does not include chat history, which you must download by making another very simple request.

How to download chat history

We open the individual or group chat that we want to download, click on the 3 dots at the top right and go to “other”. Here we click on “export chat” and choose whether to include multimedia files or not.

The history will be attached to an email with a text file inside.

In this way we will always have copies of our chats available to consult on other devices.

