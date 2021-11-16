Few people know them but these are the quietest dog breeds for apartments and here are the trending names

Christmas is approaching and what better gift to give to the family and especially to children?

Receiving a dog as a gift is a wonderful gift, and the ProiezionidiBorsa team remembers that a dog is forever and that it is not a toy. Having said this, we said that having a dog is an immense joy for the unconditional affection it transmits and for the carefree moments it makes us live.

There are different breeds of dogs, from the most playful to the most attentive, especially in the field of home security. And few know them but these are the quietest dog breeds for apartments and here are the trending names.

The toy breeds

No, this is not a toy as pointed out above, even if the name says otherwise. The toy breeds, which in English means, precisely, “toy”, designate a stature so small that it is possible to carry them everywhere, even inside the bag.

Their peculiarity is that, in addition to resembling a perennial puppy, they do not weigh 3 kg. A classic example of a mini breed is the Chihuahua, but this is not the only one. Perhaps not everyone knows that there is a toy version of the most loyal and family-attached breed. But can we imagine how sweet a Toy Poodle is? In the standard version, the Poodle is already beautiful and one of the most appreciated in its white and soft fur ball like a cloud, let alone mini!

A very similar breed is the Bolognese, with a white coat and a face so sweet that it comes to kiss it all day. This breed is so beautiful and affectionate that, even, it was among those most appreciated by the nobility. The Bolognese weighs about 4 kg of pure love!

Another splendid breed, which expresses tenderness only at sight, is the Pomeranian, with a “mane” so thick that it is difficult to see the little face. The toy version of this breed is truly wonderful and to remain with the eyes to heart.

The last breed, which we analyze in this article, is the Pomsky. Certainly not very well known but Husky enthusiasts will know him. It is a cross between the Husky and the Pomeranian. Did we understand how wonderful it comes out? In practice it is a miniature Husky, adorable!

If we are undecided about the name to give to these shining creatures, here are the cutest and most trendy ones, just like the sweet and trendy toy breeds are:

Bambi;

Angel;

Sweety;

Cookie;

Prince.

Female names:

Juliette;

Mimi;

Cocò;

Zoe;

Iris.

