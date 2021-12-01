We often find ourselves providing the reader with solutions that can keep away from the cold and at the same time pamper the taste buds. In this regard, hot soups are excellent, like this masterpiece of French cuisine that will take place in the winter because it is very easy and cheap.

In other cases, tasty herbal teas and drinks in the cup are an excellent solution.

During the winter, many cannot do without a refreshing steaming cup to counteract the terrible cold. Whether in front of the TV, a good book or simply contemplating the crackling fire, some drinks can give you great joys. However, few still know about these 3 delicious winter drinks to warm us up and fight the cold with taste.

Not the usual hot chocolate

Many love hot chocolate, the winter drink par excellence, capable of warming us up with a pinch of sweetness. However, if we are fed up with the usual taste, we could further enrich it with some spices that go perfectly with the flavor of cocoa. The choices are many and many love to enrich their chocolate with cinnamon sticks. If, on the other hand, we are lovers of pungent flavors, we could orient ourselves towards a spicy spiciness of chilli. Just add a teaspoon of powder to light up the taste.

Hot wine drink

Many will know mulled wine, a typical Nordic drink made from wine and spices, but how many really know how to make it? We will have to equip ourselves with orange, spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and fruit such as oranges and apples and sugar. We combine 1 and a half liters of red wine with 250 g of sugar together with the fruit and spices and mix everything together. We move the mixture on the fire until it comes to a boil and make a fantastic mulled wine.

Few people know these 3 delicious winter drinks to warm us up and fight the cold with taste

If, on the other hand, we want to avoid sugars and alcohol, we can move towards the more classic decoctions.

One that is really phenomenal and easy to make is ginger and lemon. In 250 ml of water we will have to put slices of peeled ginger, a slice of lemon juice.

Left to simmer for 15 minutes, the decoction will be ready to taste. We can flavor our decoction with honey and perfume it with a few mint leaves.

