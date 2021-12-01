Business

Few people know these 3 delicious winter drinks to warm us up and fight the cold with taste

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
0 28 2 minutes read

We often find ourselves providing the reader with solutions that can keep away from the cold and at the same time pamper the taste buds. In this regard, hot soups are excellent, like this masterpiece of French cuisine that will take place in the winter because it is very easy and cheap.

In other cases, tasty herbal teas and drinks in the cup are an excellent solution.

Oil free

During the winter, many cannot do without a refreshing steaming cup to counteract the terrible cold. Whether in front of the TV, a good book or simply contemplating the crackling fire, some drinks can give you great joys. However, few still know about these 3 delicious winter drinks to warm us up and fight the cold with taste.

Not the usual hot chocolate

Many love hot chocolate, the winter drink par excellence, capable of warming us up with a pinch of sweetness. However, if we are fed up with the usual taste, we could further enrich it with some spices that go perfectly with the flavor of cocoa. The choices are many and many love to enrich their chocolate with cinnamon sticks. If, on the other hand, we are lovers of pungent flavors, we could orient ourselves towards a spicy spiciness of chilli. Just add a teaspoon of powder to light up the taste.

Hot wine drink

Many will know mulled wine, a typical Nordic drink made from wine and spices, but how many really know how to make it? We will have to equip ourselves with orange, spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and fruit such as oranges and apples and sugar. We combine 1 and a half liters of red wine with 250 g of sugar together with the fruit and spices and mix everything together. We move the mixture on the fire until it comes to a boil and make a fantastic mulled wine.

Few people know these 3 delicious winter drinks to warm us up and fight the cold with taste

If, on the other hand, we want to avoid sugars and alcohol, we can move towards the more classic decoctions.

One that is really phenomenal and easy to make is ginger and lemon. In 250 ml of water we will have to put slices of peeled ginger, a slice of lemon juice.

Left to simmer for 15 minutes, the decoction will be ready to taste. We can flavor our decoction with honey and perfume it with a few mint leaves.

Deepening

Those who throw away the coffee grounds do not know that they are worth a treasure for these functions

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only. We do not know the eating habits and possible intolerances of our readers and for this reason it is recommended to consult your doctor about foods that could cause damage to your health. In any case it is strongly it is recommended to read the warnings given HERE”)

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
0 28 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Milk price agreement signed: 4 cents more to farmers

3 weeks ago

Enel, 2024 targets. Dividend policy defined

1 week ago

Eicma 2021, LIVE: Benelli TRK 800 2022, the popular adventure!

1 week ago

Italian photovoltaic Gigafactory selected for EU funds

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button