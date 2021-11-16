few subscribers, revenues to be shared- Corriere.it

A subscriber base for the Serie A package has not grown as expected. Unofficial estimates speak of a fork between 550,000 and 700,000 users of Tim’s football package when the goals were at least twice as high. The phenomenon of piracy still widespread: it is estimated that at least 20% of access to football in streaming takes place through pirated profiles with the new phenomenon of the sale on Telegram of passwords for use on a second device. And then the digital breakthrough in the consumption of sports content has just begun: the overall audience in Italy in the premium segment has never exceeded 4.5 million users over the years, even if the average audience on Dazn was approximately 6 million considering the connected devices. The use through the fixed network a cultural leap also for some infrastructural problems that touch the last mile with the fiber and of IT in the datacenters.