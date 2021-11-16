few subscribers, revenues to be shared- Corriere.it
A subscriber base for the Serie A package has not grown as expected. Unofficial estimates speak of a fork between 550,000 and 700,000 users of Tim’s football package when the goals were at least twice as high. The phenomenon of piracy still widespread: it is estimated that at least 20% of access to football in streaming takes place through pirated profiles with the new phenomenon of the sale on Telegram of passwords for use on a second device. And then the digital breakthrough in the consumption of sports content has just begun: the overall audience in Italy in the premium segment has never exceeded 4.5 million users over the years, even if the average audience on Dazn was approximately 6 million considering the connected devices. The use through the fixed network a cultural leap also for some infrastructural problems that touch the last mile with the fiber and of IT in the datacenters.
Hence the need to review the agreements with which Tim and Dazn have acquired the rights of Serie A between now and 2024. The phone group had about 340 million a year on the table for the next three: a 1 billion bill. Net of investments to drive the commercial offer and infrastructural ones, quantifiable this year as at least 70 million. Tim’s Control and Risks Committee examined the file, among other things. Under these conditions, the investment in 3 years would exceed 2 billion. An excessive outlay given the subscriber base. It opens to the hypothesis of a revenue sharing mechanism between the streaming platform and the tlc group. The inability for Tim to push on a “bundle” offer – football plus connectivity – to assess the competition did not help commercial strategies. At the same time, Sky’s football subscriber base, competing on the satellite, has decreased in the last year, but only slightly: from 2.58 to 2.48 million (at the end of September).