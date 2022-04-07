Few talk about it, but this 5G mobile is a discounted beast

The OnePlus mobile arrives with everything you need and a very attractive price. For a limited time only.

The market is full of mobile phones of all kinds, and for whatever reason, there are some that go unnoticed. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is one of them, a mobile that we analyzed and left a great taste in our mouths. Now you can take it with 53 euro discount on Amazon. We are talking about its global version, which arrives together with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It’s not nonsense.

The OnePlus smartphone arrives with a beautiful design, a Super AMOLED screen, a battery that charges at full speed and 5G connectivity. You will find very few such complete options below 350 euros, This Nord 2 5G is a purchase you can’t go wrong with. In addition, with Amazon you will enjoy fast and safe shipping, with all the guarantees.

Buy the OnePlus mobile at a discount

This OnePlus Nord 2 has a nice design and a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, with Full HD + resolution. Its 90 Hz refresh screen is something you have to try to understand. You will enjoy a smooth and pleasant experience with every touch.

In his entrails is the MediaTek Dimension 1200a processor capable of moving demanding applications and games with ease. You will be able to demand a lot from him and he will perform without problems. In this case, as we have said, it comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

MediaTek Dimension 1200

8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.43″ Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED screen

3 rear cameras

4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charge

NFC and 5G

The OnePlus Nord also features a 4,500mAh battery and very fast technology 65W charging. In addition, it comes with an under-display fingerprint reader, face unlock, NFC And till 5G connectivityyou can enjoy the maximum connection speed.

The Chinese firm has added 3 cameras on the back of its smartphone: we find a 50 megapixel main sensora wide angle 8 megapixels, a macro sensing 2 megapixel. In the double hole of its front, a 32 megapixel main sensor.

There is not much more to add you can get a whole OnePlus 5G and save 50 euros. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G has everything you need for a great experience, it won’t let you down. If you are looking for a complete mobile for less than 350 euros and you want to see beyond firms like Xiaomi, you already know what you should do.

