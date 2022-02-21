Few talk about this mobile, but it drops its price for a limited time

The OPPO A74 5G is discounted on Amazon, along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The OPPO A74 5G drops in price on Amazon, we found it with 60 euro discount. You can take the Chinese smartphone in its version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage for €258a very tempting price.

OPPO’s smartphone arrives with a 90hz display, one of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors, 4 rear cameras and 5G connectivity, among other features. We tell you everything you need to know about the Chinese device.

Buy the OPPO mobile at a discount

The Chinese mobile arrives with a 6.5-inch IPS screen, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 It is in charge of giving it life, an 8-core processor that will give you the energy you need, you will not have fluidity problems with the applications you use regularly. The model of this offer comes along with some interesting 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storageyou will have space for your content.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.5″ Full HD+ 90Hz IPS display

4 rear cameras

5,000mAh battery

3.5mm jack, NFC, 5G

The Chinese device arrives with 3 sensors on its back: a 13 megapixel main cameraa 2 megapixel sensor for the portrait mode and one macro lens which repeats with 2 megapixels. In the hole in his forehead, a 16 megapixel sensor. It also has a 5,000 mAh battery, NFC and up to 5G.

The OPPO A74 5G is a device that has been little talked about, but it is postulated as an interesting purchase around 250 euros. It has 5G, a large 90Hz screen, a battery that will last without problems at the end of the day and features that are difficult to find in the middle of 2022, such as the headphone jack. In addition, buying it on Amazon you will have all the peace of mind and security in the world.

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

