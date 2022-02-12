few untouchables of Mourinho

ROME – The revolution of Mourinho it’s just the beginning. The bulk of the work will be done at the end of the season, when a real purge is expected. But tomorrow the coach seems ready to change a lot, few are sure of the place against Sassuolo , some owners may also remain out. There are few children left untouchables of the Special One : Rui Patricio , Sergio Oliveira , Pilgrims And Abraham which is not one hundred percent and yesterday worked separately, but tomorrow it will be there.

Mourinho changes again. Yesterday he tried the back four and will face the Sassuolo with this form. He was back at 4-2-3-1 against Juventus, Cagliari and Lecce in the Italian Cup , but in Empoli he had returned to three. This time, the return to origins that we had anticipated is also dictated by the absences of Zaniolo and Ibanez , but Mourinho would prefer not to change anymore. In training on Friday, the one before the evening, usually the most significant, the coach also tried El Shaarawy among the owners. The Pharaoh has not played a regular since 1 December, a Bologna . Then muscle injuries and the Covid they made him lose the place he had hardly won. In recent games he has entered from the bench, this time he should be preferred to Felix ( Shomurodov ended up in the rear in Mourinho’s hierarchy) for his experience. The situation is difficult, the climate a Trigoria he is tense about the results that do not arrive and the experience of the former AC Milan player could be useful.

Mourinho Revolution: the consequences of the outburst

The outburst of the Special One at the end of the match at San Siro, revealed by Corriere dello Sport-Stadio, left consequences and was not the first moment of tension between the coach and the players during the season. It had already happened on the occasion of the first leg of Conference League against Bodo / Glimt, after the shameful defeat against the Norwegians. After that heavy passive Mourinho made strong decisions, he knocked out some players, some of them left in January, others remained only because they did not accept the transfer (Diawara). Even after Inter, he could make important choices, where some owners could pay. Many of them are under scrutiny, the future is all to be deciphered. Roma must try to save the season, with a goal that is already gone and with the Champions which now seems unattainable. The players have to think about the match against Sassuolo, to avoid extending the negative streak. Only in this way can serenity be recovered in Trigoria.

