Few women truly know the long-term effects of the birth control pill revealed by science

It is also called birth control or contraceptive pill. It is a pharmacological product used by women mainly as a contraceptive. According to ISTAT, 24.3% of women in our country use the contraceptive pill.

The latter is considered by doctors to be an ally for women’s health. In fact, it’s not just about preventing pregnancy. Today the hormonal pill has a whole series of uses, including curative ones. For example, it is often used to regulate the cycle, to combat fibroids and endometriosis, or to reduce the pain of PMS.

However, recent studies have shown the possibility of using the hormones contained in the pill as a preventative treatment for some cancers. But are all the consequences known to the parties concerned? In fact, few women really know the long-term effects of the birth control pill revealed by science

Endometrial cancer and breast cancer

A publication in the Lancet Oncology journal ordered the results of some studies regarding the use of the birth control pill. By focusing on the relationship between the pill and endometrial cancer, the use of contraceptives has been seen to significantly decrease the risk of developing it.

The article brings together 36 epidemiological cases and 27,000 cases of women affected by endometrial cancer against 116,000 women not affected. It turns out that the longer one takes the pill, the lower the risk of cancer of this organ. This positive effect appears to persist for 30 years after the drug has been used.

But what about breast cancer? In 2007, the IARC in Lyon indicated the hormonal pill as rich in carcinogens, classifying it in group 1. It seems that the positive effects shown for endometrial cancer give opposite results for breast cancer. Indeed, the effect of hormones in this case increases the risk of breast cancer.

A recent analysis (Nurses’ Health Study) conducted on 116,000 women confirms that the triphasic pill is the one that would increase these risks the most.

Few women truly know the long-term effects of the birth control pill revealed by science

Regarding ovarian cancer, there is still a lack of reliable data. Some studies (the latest from 2009) showed that the pill could indeed protect against ovarian cancer. The problem that appears to remain is that of breast cancer. In fact, women carrying the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes are at risk of both cancers.

Furthermore, it seems that a personal medical history is essential in choosing which type of contraceptive pill to take. In fact, there are risk factors such as the presence of autoimmune diseases, diabetes, gallbladder, cardiovascular diseases etc. For this reason, a careful choice of the most suitable drug is essential, which has fewer or no contraindicated effects given the presence of other pathologies.

Deepening

Muscle aches and other side effects of statins against cholesterol and cardiovascular problems