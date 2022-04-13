Everyone should periodically undergo a complete health check-up. Well, blood tests are the ones that give us a 360 ° general picture. In fact, the indications we receive from the blood tests concern both the current state of health and any latent pathologies. An example of all are the values ​​of the so-called tumor markers. These are basically values ​​found in the blood whose significant increase may indicate the presence of a tumor.

In order for the results of the tests to be reliable, we must implement behaviors that do not falsify the values ​​obtained.

However, only a few would know the importance of doing this simple action before and after a blood draw. In fact, although it is one of the most popular tests, many ignore the most correct behaviors to adopt. Probably the confusion arises from the indication that is received at the time of prescription, that is to carry out the blood sample on an empty stomach. In fact, most of the tests to be carried out require abstinence from food usually for at least 8 hours before sampling. However, this does not preclude the possibility of drinking a large glass of plain water before taking the test. Indeed it would be good to always do it and let’s find out why.

Few would know the importance of doing this simple but fundamental action before taking blood tests

In fact, it is essential to be well hydrated at the time of collection. This is because dehydration could give untrue results. In particular, electrolytes, the minerals found in body fluids, are particularly affected by a lack of hydration. The search for electrolyte values ​​is a test that is frequently prescribed as part of a routine check-up. The aim is to detect in the blood concentration the presence of some essential minerals for the well-being of the organism. Mainly the levels of sodium, potassium, chlorine and bicarbonate are researched. The variation, in fact, of these minerals can not only create disturbances but also indicate some pathologies. For example, potassium, together with sodium, is responsible for regulating the hydrosaline and acid-base balance of the body, as well as normalizing the heartbeat and nerve and muscle functions. Therefore a lack of these mineral salts can be seen as an alarm bell for the possible presence of heart, lung and kidney diseases.

An advice

It is a good idea to drink immediately after taking the sample as it is useful for providing the body with the necessary fluids to replenish those lost more quickly.

Recommended reading

Why should we all take this small but very important action