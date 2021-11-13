Drinking a cup of coffee in the morning or after lunch is an essential ritual for most Italians. Many times, however, due to the pace of work, or simply because we like it, the cups multiply. Some people even define themselves as addicted to coffee, consuming industrial quantities. There are many theories about the regular consumption of coffee. Many of them claim that getting all that caffeine is bad for your health.

Recent research, however, partially disproves this belief, stating that even 5 cups of coffee a day would give more advantages than disadvantages. Few would say this but drinking all of these coffees a day could reduce the risk of various diseases, especially those of a chronic nature. In fact, if it is true that an excessive intake of caffeine can harm the body, it is also true that coffee can have positive effects. This is thanks to the synergistic action of its nutrients.

Few would say it but drinking all of these coffees a day could reduce the risk of several diseases

When you drink more than two cups of coffee a day it is easy, sooner or later, if there are too many. In truth, drinking a lot of coffee could have more advantages than disadvantages, according to what has been discovered by a series of studies published in the “New England Journal of Medicine”. According to the aforementioned studies, in fact, drinking 4-5 cups of coffee a day could reduce the risk of various chronic diseases and more. The benefits given by such a high intake of coffee are, however, reserved for those in good health. Even those who live particular stages of life, such as pregnancy and breastfeeding, should limit themselves to a number not exceeding two cups a day.

For the others, scholars have found advantages in terms of disease incidence and mortality rate. In summary, those who drink up to 5 cups of coffee a day would seem to have a lower risk of running into chronic diseases and more.

Those who argue that drinking so much is bad for your health have been denied

The most evident results, found by scholars, of the effects of coffee on the body relate to type II diabetes. It seems that the incidence of the disease is being hampered by a number of properties of coffee. These include: reduced appetite, energy boost and body weight control. It is clear that, to exploit the antidiabetic properties of coffee, it should not be drunk sweetened.

Similar (albeit slight) advantages seem to present themselves in terms of cancer prevention. The organ that seems most protected, in this case, is the liver. Obviously, the results of this research should not be confused with miracle cures. The results are more aimed at disproving those who condemn the consumption of coffee without making the necessary distinctions.

Deepening

Be careful because eating this very common food often could increase the risk of diabetes in addition to cholesterol