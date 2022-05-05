fewer and fewer doctors. Take the new plan to follow the borrowers

STOP – Failure to replace general practitioner Franco Rossi for his retirementor from the beginning of this month, it risked creating a notable health care gap for the approximately 1,200 Amandolese who had chosen it. A problem that seems solved by the other 4 doctors of the Medicine group, which in Amandola has been working very well for years, with the granting of an external nurse by the vast area 4, who can carry out tasks that are not strictly medical.

This step allowed the doctors of the Vincenzo Barchetti di Montefortino group, Noemi Raffaelli of Montefalcone, Giuseppe Gallo of Montelparo and Mara Barchetti, also of Montefortino, to accept the elevation of the ceiling assisted from 1500 to 1800, except for the latter that at at the moment it cannot go beyond 650, as it is in post graduate training. A pragmatic solution that satisfies the mayor of Amandola Adolfo Marinangeli but only if considered temporary.

“I take note of the commitment and availability of group medicine doctors – he says – but the best solution would be to immediately make a call to find another doctor, possibly a young one, to replace Rossi. The inclusion of the young Barchetti was excellent. Following 1800 patients for each doctor well, in a very large and disadvantaged area like ours, is an arduous undertaking, which I hope doctors can support in the best possible way and with full satisfaction of the patients. This also considering the difficulties of traveling, especially in winter, to follow well at home the many elderly patients who often cannot go to the clinic. In particular, with adverse weather conditions everything becomes more difficult, especially to reach the various distant hamlets where several elderly people live. I only hope that a fundamental and primary assistance service such as that of general medicine will not be penalized ”. Regarding the figure and the work carried out by Franco Rossi, the mayor adds.

«He leaves an unbridgeable void not only for professional competence, but also humanly with his sensitivity and attention to the person. Health but also civic commitment, remembering that he was mayor of Amandola from 1999 to 2004 ».

So Rossi leaves. «For 40 years I wanted to bring a way of life into the profession – he says – by establishing a deep relationship with people. Those who work in medicine must understand that the person can be ill not only in the body but in society, in interpersonal and family relationships, with fears and other psychological problems that also affect the body. Consider the pathology but also the person as a whole. Empathy is needed. Now I will continue to be president of Avis Sibillini, treasurer of the Medical Association of Fermo, tutor and teacher in compulsory refresher courses and interventions in high schools with the public education project “Medical Curvature” ».





