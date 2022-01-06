“Fewer cats and dogs, more children.” The Pope against the birth rate

“People today don’t want to have children, at least one. And many couples don’t want to. But they have two dogs, two cats. Yes, cats and dogs take the place of children ». As often happens, he did not go too far for the subtle Pope Francis, returning to speak, at the general audience on Monday, of the concern he had mentioned at the Angelus of 26 December, when he said: “Speaking of the family, I am concern, a real concern, at least here in Italy: the demographic winter. It seems that many have lost the aspiration to move forward with children and many couples prefer to remain without or with only one child. We are all doing our best to regain a conscience, to win this demographic winter that goes against our families against our homeland, even against our future ».

“Dogs and cats take the place of children”

Today he did it again in his own way, annoying the animal rights activists and the many who felt called into question (just look at the comments on social media, usually sympathetic to the “exits” of the Holy Father). Theme of catechesis, fatherhood and motherhood: «The other day, I was talking about the demographic winter that exists today: people don’t want to have children, or just one and nothing more. And many couples do not have children because they do not want or have only one because they do not want others, but they have two dogs, two cats … Yes, dogs and cats take the place of children. Yes, it’s funny, I understand, but it’s reality. And this denying paternity and motherhood diminishes us, takes away humanity. And thus civilization becomes older and without humanity, because the richness of fatherhood and motherhood is lost. And the homeland suffers, which has no children and – as someone humorously said – “and now who will pay the taxes for my pension, that there are no children? Who will take care of me? ”: He laughed, but it’s the truth. I ask St. Joseph for the grace to awaken consciences and think about this: to have children ”.

The we wrote a few weeks ago, but we report it for years, cyclically in Italy the alarm “demographic winter” is raised, the risk of Greece, the breaking of the toy of generational change, the reduction of generations of reproductive age. Every Istat report speaks of a demographic emergency, then nothing more until the next report. In between, nothing is done. But as the Pope also said, the birth rate affects everything: from savings to real estate to companies. Politics does not care, if not to repeat the alarm as a slogan every now and then.

“Having children is a risk, but it is more risky not to have them”

But fewer and fewer people accept to take what the Pope calls a “risk”: «Fatherhood and motherhood are the fullness of a person’s life. Think about this. It is true, there is spiritual fatherhood for those who consecrate themselves to God and spiritual motherhood; but those who live in the world and get married must think about having children, about giving their life, because they will be the ones who will close their eyes, who will think about their future. And also, if you can’t have children, think about adoption. It is a risk, yes: having a child is always a risk, both natural and adopted. But it is more risky not to have any. It is more risky to deny paternity, to deny motherhood, both the real and the spiritual. A man and a woman who voluntarily do not develop a sense of fatherhood and motherhood are missing something main, important. Think about this, please. I hope that the institutions will always be ready to help in this sense of adoption, seriously monitoring but also simplifying the process necessary for the dream of many little ones who need a family to come true, and of many spouses who wish to give themselves in the love”.