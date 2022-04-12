fewer symptoms, but problems with Long Covid

The Covid-19 pandemic has been tamed thanks to vaccination campaigns and various containment measures, but not yet defeated. While the arrival of summer allows you to loosen your grip and look at a calendar with the end of the restrictions, in view of next autumn we keep an eye on the latest variant of Sars-Cov-2, the so-called Omicron 2, destined to become the dominant one in the coming months.

According to the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, 80% of the positives in our country are infected with Omicron 2. The remaining cases are divided between Omicron 1 and two viral recombinations called Xe and Xj (we have already talked about the two recombinations and the related symptoms to pay attention to).

The opinion of the immunologist

Meanwhile, the first data on how Omicron 2 behaves compared to the previous ones are becoming available. “I’ve read a couple of studies about it that all say it appears to act like Omicron 1, therefore like an upper airway infection. With a higher contagiousness, because it replicates not in the lungs but in the trachea, in the throat. So closer to the ‘way out’. Symptoms do not appear to be different within the ‘Omicron family’ ”. To draw the picture at Adnkronos Salute is Mario Clericiprofessor of immunology at the University of Milan and scientific director of the Don Gnocchi Foundation, who warns: the speech is different with regards to Long Covid “.

The Long Covid

On the possible aftermath of the disease, the immunologist points out, “we still don’t know much. Also with regard to the so-called ‘mental fog’ which has been talked about a lot in relation to Covid, it is too early to say whether there is a difference in the Omicron era in this regard. It seems that the sequelae are superimposable ”. The risk of long Covid remains practically the same, from lung damage in case of pneumonia to the profound feeling of fatigue and tiredness.

Symptomatology

A work that also takes stock of the evolution of Covid symptoms is being published in ‘The Lancet’ and was announced in recent days as an anticipation by the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (Eccmid). In the study conducted in GB by King’s College London, it was calculated that those infected with Omicron they could have 83% less likely to develop loss of smell than to those who took Covid in the era Delta. Sore throat is more common in the Omicron phase, with a 55% increased risk of developing it. Omicron patients also appear to be 24% more likely to develop a hoarse voice than those with Delta and half as likely to show at least one of the three classic Covid symptoms (fever, loss of smell, and persistent cough).

“The symptomatology of Omicron 1 and 2 seems to be similar between the two sub-variants and can be classified as a symptomatology of the upper respiratory tract: runny nose, cold, sore throat, dry cough. It is not Delta’s most pulmonary symptomatology ”, explains Clerici. “Loss of smell is much less noticeable with Omicron. And with Omicron 2 it seems to be even rarer, ”he points out. “In general it is impossible to say a priori if you have a common cold, an Omicron 2 or an Omicron 1 because there is almost total overlap in symptoms.” Comparing it with the previous dominant variant, Omicron appears to have “a lower risk of severe forms” in percentage compared to Delta.