Fewer vacancies in deficit specialties

Stock image. Carolina Darias, in the center, poses with regional health advisers.

The allocation of MIR places 2022 She will be remembered for leaving more than 200 vacancies unfilled in four different specialties during the regular shift. Specific, Family medicine was the most affected after not being able to assign a total of 200 of the 2,336 offered. This is the symptom of a much deeper problem that affects Spanish health: the shortage of professionals and the inability to recruit residents in certain specialties. That is why the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities propose within the Work Commission designed to address this problem, by modulating the offer of places that are made in certain areas of difficult coverage. The objective is to prevent the National system of health (SNS) continues to lose specialists, thus trying to cover all the MIR positions called, even though there are specific destinations that stop training residents due to the difficulty in attracting them to those places.

Autonomous sources confirm to Medical Writing that this commission is already working on “focusing the offer of places towards specialties with a deficit of specialists and reducing the offer in specialties that have less demand for professionals in the SNS”.

Specifically, the need to expand the offer of Family Medicine in areas where it is easier to attract residents has been put on the table, to the detriment of rural areas, this year there have been a total of 93 vacancies. This same strategy is to be followed with the EIR Nursing offer. The objective, according to the aforementioned voices, is “to measure and plan the need for specialists in the future”, given that “We cannot allow ourselves the luxury of continuing to lose specialists, leaving vacancies unfilled.”

The proposal is being “assessed and analyzed in depth” to see the fit of reducing the MIR positions convened in areas of difficult coverage, in favor of increasing that same number in areas with more attractiveness for the resident. “Economic incentives have been shown not to work to attract residents to rural areas. The MIR, as young doctors that they are, look for other incentives more related to their social environment”they count

The CCAA ‘cook’ a record MIR call

Despite this, the Ministry of Health is working so that the autonomous communities “offer the maximum number of accredited places”, so the call for the year 2023 could be one of the largest in recent memory. time.

However, other sources directly acknowledge that since it was confirmed that there were 93 MIR vacancies left unfilled this year, “the ministry has not moved to solve this problem”. However, some proposals have already been put forward, the one receiving the most support being that of eliminating or reducing the MIR exam cut-off mark as much as possible.

Express accreditation of Child Psychiatry

Everything indicates that the MIR 2023 will be full of news. And it is that beyond a MIR call with a number of places adjusted to the real needs of the SNS, the Ministry of Health has also given the green light to the autonomous communities to quickly accredit the teaching units necessary to be able to offer the specialty of Child Psychiatry in this call.

As this newspaper has learned, it will be in the imminent Human Resources Commission of the National Health System where the estimated number of places that will make up the next offer of the Specialized Health Training will be closed, among which it is expected to gather the first places of the newly released specialty of Child Psychiatry.

Now, the most arduous work begins for the autonomous communities, since they must create from scratch the teaching units that welcome the residents of this specialty. As explained by regional sources, the Ministry of Health will facilitate the creation of these units under some minimum requirements that will be linked to the existing teaching units of Psychiatry. Thus, the autonomous communities work against the clock in the task of looking for attached doctors who are responsible for the training of these new residents.