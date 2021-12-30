FF7 Remake, that’s why the Honeybee Inn part has been changed

Final Fantasy 7 Remake allowed fans of the Square Enix adventure to relive those moments they loved so much, but in a whole new guise.

The title has also been updated for PlayStation 5, with an upgrade ed an exclusive DLC which continues the story of this first chapter.

All through an upgrade that has also been made available to those who have redeemed FF7 Remake via PlayStation Plus, for free.

Like every remake, also in this case some changes, one of the most important is the Honeybee Inn, which it will also affect the second part of the game.

The Wall Market, visited by Cloud And Aerith in the footsteps of Don Corneo, is one of the most hilarious moments in the game, full of unforgettable and iconic scenes.

The most memorable of all is certainly the duo’s visit to theHoneybee Inn, a glitzy club owned by a certain Andrea Rhodea, owner and showman of a certain caliber.

The manager takes Cloud to the stage dressed as a woman, for an incredible number of dance in perfect rythm game style that culminates with an important message of inclusion.

A sequence changed right into FF7 Remake, which he recently spoke about in a special interview published by the Square-Enix website. Why has this part of the game been changed?

“Given how famous the disguise scene was in the original Final Fantasy VII, we knew people would have high expectations. We knew we had to do it in a way that met expectations, but one was also considered modern sensibility. For example, fans today expect stories and dialogues that go beyond stereotyped representations of genres.“

The idea, therefore, was that of represent the character of Rhodea in a more modern way, giving it nuances that are more in step with the times.

A lift so important and appreciated, in any case, that the modders made sure that Cloud was always dressed that way.

Final Fantasy VII Remake recently arrived on PC, and someone is helping the community to solve the technical problems that have emerged.

How is this port for the Master Race? The answer can only be found in our review.