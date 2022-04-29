Ffp2 masks and green pass, what changes from 1 May and 15 June: work, school, transport – Corriere.it

from Monica Guerzoni and Fiorenza Sarzanini

Two ordinances signed by Speranza. From 1 May stop to indoor masks, but until 15 June the Ffp2 on trains and in the cinema will still be mandatory. For those arriving from abroad it will no longer be necessary to fill in the Plf, the Passenger locator form

P.To travel, get on public transport and go to the cinema or theater, the Ffp2 mask will still be needed, in all other places it will only be recommended. Even to go to the office there will no longer be the obligation to protect the nose and mouth, companies and workers will have to agree on new protocols. From May 1, Italy is free from restrictions to fight Covid-19. It is no longer necessary to show the green pass (with the exception of health facilities) and the Plf form (the Passenger locator form) will no longer be required for those arriving in our country from abroad, as requested by the Minister of Tourism, Massimo Garavaglia. The high number of infections and victims convinces the government to still retain an element of precaution and caution, which Roberto Speranza deems necessary. To the point of recommending citizens to use the mask on all occasions where there may be a risk of contagion. But the two ordinances signed by Speranza himself confirm the reopening consistently with the responsibility shown by the Italians.

Extension to June 15th The measure of Hope extends the obligation to wear masks in some closed places deemed most at risk until 15 June. The signature came after the approval by the Social Affairs Committee of the Chamber of the amendment to the Covid decree of 24 March which extends the use of protective devices for a few more weeks.

The school It remains outside the government amendment and therefore the ordinance, the school. The decree in force being examined by Parliament in fact provides that children use the mask until the end of the school year and this rule has not been changed.

The work For the private sector, the protocols signed with the trade unions and Confindustria are in force. For the public, Minister Renato Brunetta is preparing a circular asking public administrations to use common sense and apply health prevention rules based on the risk of contagion and environmental conditions. That is to say that where the windows can be kept open and the distances respected, the mask may not be mandatory, while it may be required for employees in contact with the public. Therefore, the need to protect the nose and mouth will be recommended, but there will be no obligation unless established by a company agreement.

Cinemas and stadiums Until 15 June 2022 for shows open to the public that take place indoors in theatrical halls, concert halls, cinemas, entertainment and live music venues and in other similar venues, as well as for sporting events and competitions that take place indoors, the mask remains mandatory.

Means of transport Until June 15 it is necessary to wear the mask on aircraft used for commercial transport services for people, ships and ferries used for interregional transport services, interregional trains, Intercity, Intercity Night and High Speed, coaches, buses used for rental services with driver , school buses, buses, trams, subways.

The discos On the other hand, masks in the disco will no longer be mandatory.

Rsa and hospitals Until June 15, 2022, workers, users and visitors of health, social-health and social-assistance facilities, including hospitality and long-term care facilities, assisted health residences, are obliged to wear respiratory protection devices. (Rsa), hospices, rehabilitation structures, residential structures for the elderly, including those who are not self-sufficient, and in any case residential structures.

The children They are not obliged to wear a mask: Children under the age of six, people with incompatible pathologies or disabilities, people who have to communicate with a person with disabilities in order not to be able to use the device, who is carrying out sporting activity.

Green pass From May 1st, the green certification will remain to demonstrate vaccination or recovery, but it will no longer be mandatory in workplaces, public offices, shops, bars and restaurants, on means of transport, in canteens and catering, cinemas and theaters, at concerts, sporting events, conferences and congresses, in wellness centers, cultural, social and recreational, competitions, game rooms, parties and discos. The only exception concerns the health professions of workers in hospitals and RSAs.

Travel from abroad In addition to the elimination of green certification, for those arriving from abroad it will no longer be necessary to fill in the Plf, the Passenger locator form. For entry into Italy until May 31, however, the European legislation remains in force, which provides for the rapid buffer for those who do not have a green pass.