Ffp2 masks at 75 cents at the pharmacy, there is an agreement with Figliuolo

The masks Ffp2 they will cost 75 cents: there is the Figliuolo-pharmacie agreement that revises down the price of the device to contain the spread of the epidemic from COVID-19, initially assumed at the price of 1 euro each. The Commissarial Structure and the trade associations, therefore, have reached an agreement for the sale in pharmacies of Ffp2 masks at the controlled price of 75 euro cents each. The agreement will be signed shortly, and adhesions will be signed through the health card system.

The agreement with FederFarma, AssoFarm and FarmacieUnite was reached by the Commissarial Structure of General Francesco Figliuolo, in agreement with the Ministry of Health and after consulting the Order of Pharmacists.

Ffp2, Iss masks: high filtering power

As explained by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, these masks have a “high” filtering power that not only prevents the transmission of viruses and bacteria to nearby people and the environment, but also prevents the wearer from being infected by people or the environment. surrounding.

