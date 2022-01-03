Ffp2 masks in the pharmacy at 75 cents

Masks Ffp2 at a controlled price, the commissioner structure, in agreement with the Ministry of Health and the Order of Pharmacists, reached an agreement with the Federfarma, Assofarm and Pharmacy trade associations united for the sale at 75 euro cents each. The agreement, as announced by the commissioner Francesco Paolo Figliuolo’s office, will be signed shortly and the subscriptions signed through the health card system.

The Ffp2 masks are mandatory:

– For shows open to the public that take place indoors or outdoors in theatrical halls, concert halls, cinemas, entertainment and live music venues and in other similar venues

– For sporting events and competitions that take place indoors or outdoors

– To access and use: commercial flights; ships and ferries used for interregional transport services; trains used in interregional, Intercity, Intercity Night and High Speed ​​passenger transport services; buses and coaches for transport services between more than two regions; buses and coaches used for rental services with driver; cable cars, gondola lifts and chairlifts if used with closing of the screen domes; means of local or regional public transport

– For people who have had close contact with a confirmed positive case for covid and who, on the basis of the regulations in force, are not subject to quarantine but only to self-monitoring, up to the tenth day following the last exposure to the positive subject .

Surgical masks – or in any case a device that confers superior protection such as FFP2 masks – must be worn in the context of economic and social activities (for example catering, tourist and hospitality activities, wellness centers, personal services, retail trade, museums, exhibitions, cultural clubs, conferences and congresses, etc.) in the situations envisaged in the sector protocols.