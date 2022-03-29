Ffp2 masks, new from 1 April: where they will no longer be needed

From 1 April some rules for masks and green passes change. The real turning point will be on May 1st

The state of emergency is in the home straight. This means that the Extraordinary Commissioner Figliuolo will resign from his exceptional position and the management of public health will return to regional authority. It will also come abolished also the color system for the Regions, in force for over 1 and a half years. Italy will be totally white again. It will also change the management system for virus containment devices, such as Ffp2 bezels and Green pass.

Until now, masks and vaccination passport have been the entrance doors for most social and work activities. But now we will gradually begin to implement some slackening. The end of the state of emergency does not mean that all rules and precautions will be abolished, but that is starting a path of gradual back to normality. For example, the reinforced green pass will lose its exclusive power, and for most activities, including travel, it will be enough to show the base, obtainable with antigenic or molecular buffer.

Mascherine, what the new decree says

To start, the rules about means of transport public. Up to now it has been necessary to use the reinforced Green pass and to wear the Ffp2 mask. From 1st to 30th April the necessary green pass will be the basic one, and the mask Ffp2 will remain d ‘obligation alone “On the means of school transport dedicated to primary and secondary school students of first and second grade”.

The obligation of Ffp2 remains for those who are in self-monitoring after close contact with a positive. It will be possible to circulateFfp2 is a must for 10 days from the last contact with the positive.

Until the April 30 to enter the shops you will need to wear the mask, too surgical. In the discos or dance parties instead, the mask will be possible remove on the dance floor when dancing. While for shows live, sports competitions and cinema until 30 April the obligation to wear theFfp2. For more slack then you will have to wait until May 1st.