FFT – Top manager ’21, Inzaghi 27th: “Impressive defense of the Scudetto”

The excellent work done in the last season with Lazio and the way in which he has collected the heavy legacy of Conte at Inter are worth to Simone Inzaghi the 27th place in the ranking drawn up by FourFourTwo of the best technicians in the world in 2021. “In 2020 – reads the description – Inzaghi brought Lazio back to the Champions League for the first time since 2007/08 and took them to the second round last season, earning the vacancy in the Inter this summer. Under him, Inter are putting together an impressive defense of the title, with the Nerazzurri top at Christmas. “

The ranking is led by Pep Guardiola, ‘still number one’ in the definition of the English magazine; behind him Thomas Tuchel, European champion with Chelsea just beating the Citizens, and Jurgen Klopp. Down from the podium With you: “Inter have gone from men who could not win to champions in just under two years, led by the rise of Romelu Lukaku in the elite and based on the famous three defenders of Conte. The Lecce boss seems to enjoy using the discarded tools of other clubs, shaping full-backs in their thirties and creative talents that seem finished. There is a clear identity at stake: everyone knows the rules. But not just a manager who simplifies everything for his players, Conte is still capable of a masterclass tactic to outsmart the opposite bench colleague, just as he demonstrated against Liverpool in Tottenham’s first big game under his leadership. He still loves to specifically target someone else’s weaknesses and play on the opponent. Daniel Levy he may have interviewed a dozen men and hired the wrong one since he fired José Mourinho, but the handsome Spurs pitch is firmly Conte’s coliseum in 2022. This is his club now “.